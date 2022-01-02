Exclusive

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid: Why Friends Think They’ll ‘Absolutely’ Get Back Together After Recent Split

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have yet to publicly address their reported split after 2 years of dating, however, a source says to HL EXCLUSIVELY they don’t think the couple is ‘done for good.’

Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, made headlines after they reportedly split following a two year relationship — but friends close to the couple believe they could get back together. “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They don’t believe they’re done for good. Dua and Anwar had insane chemistry and were always spending as much time together as possible,” they went on. “They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love went away,” the insider also said.

Notably, the “Cold Heart” singer has also bonded with his older sisters Bella Hadid, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 26, the latter of who introduced Dua and Anwar. Dua even made her runway debut with Gigi at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week last fall, and the singer has been regularly spotted hanging with their mom Yolanda Hadid.

“Dua is still super close with Gigi and Bella and Yolanda loves her like family, too. Don’t be surprised if you see them spending time together at some point again in the future,” the source concluded.

The split was initially reported by PEOPLE magazine on Dec. 23, who cited a source that said the couple are “currently taking a break” and “spending time apart,” but “figuring things out” — suggesting the door isn’t closed for good.

Fresh off the split, Dua has been keeping busy: the British born star headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The glam show was held at the iconic Eden Rock hotel, where Dua had the audience dancing and singing along. She looked absolutely incredible on stage as she sported a sparkly green bustier and matching pants.

Beyond the performance, Dua seemed to be enjoying her time on the ritzy island — taking to social media to share a sexy bikini photo. The singer was glowing as she posed in the neon green two piece as she laid down on a sandy beach.