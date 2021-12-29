See Pics

Dua Lipa Sizzles In Neon Green Bikini After Split From Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and sister Rina Lipa Dua for Pepe official collection launch, London, UK - 03 Sep 2019

Dua Lips showed her ex-Anwar Hadid what he is missing as she sunbathed on an exotic island vacation with friends.

Dua Lipa, 26, is clearly getting over her split from boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, 22, just fine! The “Cold Heart” singer showed that she is anything but while on an island getaway with friends in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 29, including one in a sexy green bikini. The 26-year-old gave the camera her best kiss face as she showed off the two piece, opting to tie the straps underneath her arms to avoid a tan line.

“Living on Island time,” the British-born singer wrote in her caption, adding a shooting star emoji as well as a heart. The bikini was noticeable in the first photo, which she covered with a white Fred Flintstone t-shirt over top. She noticeably had a gigantic smile on her face — showing the world that she is not that heartbroken over her failed romance, which lasted for two years.

As always, the stylish singer added her own flair to the look with a two braid hairstyle and on-trend baseball hat reading “SBH” for the island of Saint Barts. The trendy accessory is produced by label Pasha St Barth at their Rue du Roi Oscar II boutique, which is regularly frequented by A-Listers. Dua’s nails were also on point with an immaculate chrome manicure. In the next photo, Dua Lipa’s nails were once again on display as she braided what appears to be a light and dark pink friendship bracelet.

The breakup, which was first reported by People, may not be the final straw in their two year on-again, off-again relationship, as they’re said to be “taking a break” to “figure things out.” As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella25, are rooting for the pair to reconcile. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the source told us, adding, “Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time.”

