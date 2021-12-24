Exclusive

Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Reaction To Anwar & Dua Lipa Split: They’re ‘Definitely Sad’

anwar hadid, dua lipa
splashnews
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 2019 American Music Awards, AMAs, at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on 25 November 2019. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid And Yolanda Hadid Walk Home From Lunch In New York City. Dua is wearing a rust trench coat, alligator boots and plaid mini skirt. Dua walks her dog on a leash. Pictured: Dua Lipa,Anwar Hadid Ref: SPL5258911 210921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid And Yolanda Hadid Walk Home From Lunch In New York City. Dua is wearing a rust trench coat, alligator boots and plaid mini skirt. Dua walks her dog on a leash.Pictured: Dua Lipa,Anwar Hadid,Yolanda HadidRef: SPL5258911 210921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Dua Lipa wears a monochrome ensemble as she and Anwar Hadid step out for dinner in New York City. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Said Elatab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
and

Anwar Hadid’s two sisters still want to keep their friendship with the ‘Future Nostalgia’ popstar going, even as the couple split.

After plenty of times breaking up and getting back together, Dua Lipa26, and Anwar Hadid22, broke up seemingly for the last time on Tuesday December 21. Even though the relationship may have ended, Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella25, are hoping the pair can work out their issues, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Despite the split, the Hadid sisters were close with the singer before she dated their brother, and they hope to keep their relationship.

The source said that unfortunately, it looks like Anwar and Dua’s relationship ended “for good this time,” but the girls had bonded long before the “Levitating” singer was their brother’s girlfriend. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her,” the source revealed.

Bella and Gigi Hadid have plans to keep their friendship with Dua Lipa going even after her split from their brother. (shutterstock)

While breakups can be messy, the fact that they’re all still close just goes to show that Dua and Anwar ended things mutually. “Bella and Gigi are fiercely protective of their brother so the fact that they’re still on good terms with Dua, just goes to show that there’s no bad blood between them,” the source said. Still that doesn’t mean that they’re not hoping for the pair to turn things around. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister. Although Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time,” they continued.

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa's Hottest Swimsuit Photos: See The Singer Sizzle In Bikinis & More

Singer Dua Lipa wears a tiny blue bikini as she shows plenty of PDA with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Miami. 04 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa; Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA577785_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami Beach, FL - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid continue their vacation together in Miami. The duo are seen poolside with friends as Dua shows off her tanned body in a tiny black polka dotted bikini. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a yellow bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean with her sister in Miami, then greets her boyfriend on the sand. 31 Dec 2018 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA330716_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Dua and Anwar called it quits after over two years together. The pair had first gotten together in June 2019, and they had a very strong bond, with the singer saying that her relationship with Anwar was the most “comfortable” she’d ever felt with someone else. A source close to the couple confirmed their split and told People that the pair were “spending time apart” and “figuring things out.”