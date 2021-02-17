Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend: Anwar Hadid & Beyond, See Her Full Relationship Timeline

Dua Lipa has skyrocketed to fame after years of hard work. Now that her star has reached new heights, let’s take a look back at her romantic life with Anwar Hadid and more.

Dua Lipa is undoubtedly one of the hottest pop stars on the music scene right now. Over the course of a few years, the singer and Grammy winner, 25, has completely blossomed as her star catapulted into the stratosphere. With so much intrigue around Dua’s artistry and more, fans have, of course, been interested in her love life! Although she’s been on the scene for a few years, the singer has had one very high-profile relationship. Let’s take a look at Dua’s love life with this comprehensive timeline!

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has been in a committed relationship with boyfriend Anwar Hadid for nearly two years. Over the course of their relationship, the couple has slowly become more comfortable showing off their affection for one another in the public eye. They’ve attended events together, been photographed on vacations, and even shared snapshots from their romance on social media! Luckily, Dua’s BF isn’t unfamiliar with the amount of scrutiny on his relationship. Anwar comes from a high-profile family, himself.

The Hadid family is full of models as well as American media personalities. Anwar’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, is a past cast member on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, while his two sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are models in their own right. So, how did Dua and Anwar’s paths cross?

How Did Dua Lipa & Anwar Meet?

During the summer of 2019, Anwar and Dua seemingly bonded over music following their splits from their respective exes. In June of that year, the two reportedly went out on a date. The pair’s romance quickly intensified as the two spent even more time together. In July 2019, they were spotted snuggling up at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London.

That same month, the two packed on the PDA at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards. By August 2019, the couple celebrated Dua’s birthday in style and continued to shower each other with love as their romance heated up. But they also had some more precious, serious moments together. In September 2019, Dua attended the funeral of Anwar’s grandmother in the Netherlands with the entire Hadid family, proving just how much their relationship had grown over the course of just a few months.

Dua Lipa’s Past Relationships

Although Anwar is undoubtedly Dua’s most high-profile romance thus far, it’s not her first. Prior to hooking up with Anwar, Dua dated model and chef Isaac Carew for nearly five years. The two were on-again, off-again throughout the course of their years-long romance. They were often spotted out and about together, but also attended some major industry events. The former couple was photographed at the May 2019 Met Gala prior to their split just weeks later. That same month, the two were essentially over, although neither confirmed the breakup outright.

Dua Lipa’s Top Moments With Anwar

While Anwar and Dua have only been together for just under two years, the two have shared some truly adorable moments together. In September 2019, just days after the emotional funeral for Anwar’s grandmother, the model and singer made their New York Fashion Week debut. The pair posed up together and looked incredibly loved up. Two months later, they assured fans that they were still going strong when they shared a sweet smooch during the MTV Europe Music Awards at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, in November 2019.

Days after the major European event, Dua and Anwar made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. While attending the event, the couple shared a number of kisses on the red carpet, and looked like they were still going strong roughly five months into their romance. Of course, some of their cutest moments were on social media, as well.

On June 14, 2020, Dua took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s one-year anniversary. “Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” the pop star captioned a series of photographs featuring the two love birds. Two months later, the couple took their relationship to the next level and adopted a puppy, named Dexter, in August 2020! With so much joy and happiness in the couple’s life, fans cannot help but wonder what will come next for the pair.

Dua Lipa & Anwar’s Future

For now, Dua and Anwar are perfectly content with where the relationship currently stands. But that hasn’t stopped some fans from thinking the two are planning something special for their future. In early January 2021, Dua shared a caption to an Instagram post that featured a slew of baby bottles, white hearts, teddy bears, and more, prompting her roughly 58 million Instagram followers to speculate whether or not she and Anwar were expecting a little one of their own.

Fortunately, Dua quickly silenced any and all rumors in the comment section of her post, writing to one fan that she was simply alluding to a “food baby,” and was not at all pregnant with her and Anwar’s first child together. As far as how her romance with Anwar is currently going, the two appear to be just as in love as ever. Dua has given her fans glimpses of her life with Anwar while the pair have been visiting Mexico, and neither of the two have been shy about showing off their affection for one another, whether they’re on a red carpet or on social media.

Anwar also made his music video debut with Dua, appearing in the visual accompaniment to her hit song “Levitating” in August 2020. Moving forward, though, Dua and Anwar are just taking their romance one day at a time, and Dua reiterated to Rolling Stone just how happy she is in her love life. “I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others,” she shared in her January 2021 interview with the outlet.

When it comes to the couple’s daily routine, they’re really just like any other young couple in their early and mid-20s. “Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals,” she described their habits.

It also seems that Dua and Anwar’s romance has had a substantial impact on Dua’s songwriting, as well. “When I was creating the first album, a lot of what was going on in my life was about heartbreak,” she told Rolling Stone, referencing her 2017 self-titled debut album. “This time around, I was feeling so happy and things were going so well, I was like, ‘OK, I need to be able to portray this feeling in a way that doesn’t feel cheesy to me.’” Out of this happy feeling and new chapter in her life, Dua created her 2020 album Future Nostalgia. As Dua and Anwar near the two-year mark in their relationship, fans cannot wait to see what comes next for the young lovers.