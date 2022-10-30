Jack Harlow Gets ‘SNL’ Grooving With Suave Performance Of ‘Lil Secret’ & ‘First Class’: Watch

Jack Harlow brought the romance with his performances of “Lil’ Secret” and “First Class“, followed by a second appearance with “State Fair,” on Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 29 episode. The rapper borrowed from Snoop Dogg‘s “Sensual Seduction” vibe for the ’70s theme of his first performance, rapping to a love interest who he says he “told his therapist about” (per the lyrics). The Louisville native smooth style was on full display as he rocked a feather boa and cream suit, fitting for the next tune, “First Class” — his biggest single to date. Despite being on national television, Jack’s performances felt intimate and genuine — something difficult to achieve through the screen.

The performance marks Jack’s second-ever on SNL, as the Louisville native made his debut back in March 2021 when he was not quite as mainstream. At the time, he performed a mash up of songs “Tyler Herro”/“Whats Poppin” as well as track “Same Guy.” Following the release of “First Class,” which samples Fergie‘s 2006 track “Glamorous,” Jack become a household name — even garnering the attention for the former Black Eyed Peas singer! Fergie herself surprised audiences at the MTV VMAs this year when she performed the song alongside Jack for an unforgettable pop culture moment bridging both of their songs.

Earlier in the episode, Jack brought the laughs in his opening monologue — calling himself the “GOAT,” but not of rap music. “They mean the one from Narnia,” he quipped, as a photo flashed of the Goat character from the films based on the Lewis Carroll novels. “People like to roast me — saying like, ‘I don’t know why ya’ll think Jck Harlow is so special, you can find find anyone like him at a gas station’,” he said to a roaring audience, before comparing his curly hair to a retro photo of Justin Timberlake “back in the day.”

He also joked that people assume he’s had a romantic relationship with pal Lil Nas X. “People have tried to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item. I’m going to tell you right now — no. Everything that happened between us was casual and consensual and one of he best nights of my entire life,” he said, dead pan, before clarifying, “Working with him, working with him.”