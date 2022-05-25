Brandy Remixes Jack Harlow’ ‘First Class’ After He Didn’t Know She Was Related To Ray J

Brandy promised she would 'murk' Jack Harlow, and responded with an epic rap verse to remind him she's 'world famous' and 'one of the greatest.'

The playful feud between Brandy, 43, and rapper Jack Harlow just got bumped up a notch! The GRAMMY-winning singer just slayed an epic remix of Jack’s viral single “First Class” as yet another follow-up to his comment about not realizing she was Ray J‘s sister. Brandy — née Brandy Rayana Norwood — informed Harlow, 24, that she’s “world-famous,” “one of the greatest” and a “living legend” in the freestyle rap verse as Fergie‘s “Glamorous” beat played in the background (the source beat and lyrics of Jack’s single).

“Did I mention my resume is amazing?” Brandy said next. She’s not lying: the singer has won one GRAMMY and been nominated for 12, and had one of the best selling singles of the ’90s with “The Boy Is Mine” (2.6 million copies) which also spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Beyond that, she was the star of iconic ’90s sitcom Moesha (with her brother Ray J), and broke a glass ceiling by playing a black version of Cinderella in a Disney musical film with the late Whitney Houston.

“The game lead a breath of fresh air and I’m breathtaking (Uh)/Paintin’ pictures, Cinderella scriptures,” she went on, referencing the Disney film which came out in 1997. Brandy even made a hilarious quip about “jacking” Jack’s beat: “But that don’t mean jack in the streets/Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats,” Snoop Dogg‘s cousin said.

It’s safe to say that Brandy delivered on her promise via Twitter after Jack’s confusion about her familial relation to Kim Kardashian‘s ex Ray J. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his a– to sleep,” she teased the Kentucky-born star.

Jack was mocked on the internet after an interview on Hot 97 when he seemed completely confused about the connection between Ray J and Brandy, who are the only two children of Sonja and Willie Norwood. The hosts played him Brandy’s “Angels in Disguise” — which came out in 1998, the same year Jack was born. The rapper initially guessed it was an Aaliyah track, prompting the hosts to drop some hints — including one about Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sex tape. “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” Jack then asked. After finally figuring it out, he explained he had “never been told” that information. “Brandy and Ray J are siblings…no one’s ever told me that in my life,” he laughed.

