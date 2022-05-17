Brandy Jokingly Claps Back At Jack Harlow For Not Knowing She & Ray J Are Siblings

Brandy, 43, jokingly threw some shade Jack Harlow‘s way when she found out he didn’t know she was Ray J‘s sister. The singer replied to a video that showed the 24-year-old rapper admitting he had no idea the musicians were related after trying to guess who she was when some DJs played her song “Angels in Disguise” in an interview with Hot 97. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep,” Brandy hilariously wrote in a tweet on May 16. “See I can have a little fun too hehe…all love,” she later added with several red heart emojis.

After her eye-catching response made headlines and caused a bit of controversy, she revealed that she wasn’t being serious in the comment and wasn’t even aware that Jack rapped. “I know I’m mad late…but it was a joke I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago,” she wrote one day later, in response to a Twitter user commenting on her initial reply to the video of Jack.

Once Brandy’s response went viral, Jack took to his Instagram story to give her his own shout out through a photo of her and Ray J smiling and posing together. He included Brandy’s 2005 song with Kanye West, “Bring Me Down” off the album Late Registration to play over the snapshot. “I always knew that someday, they’d try to bring me down,” Brandy’s voice could be heard singing in the clip.

In addition to Brandy’s response to Jack’s lack of knowledge about her and Ray J, which came days after the interview, there were plenty of responses from social media users who either couldn’t believe he was unaware of the relation or cut him some slack because of his young age. “Woooow I’m concerned that @jackharlow didn’t know @4everBrandy and Ray J are siblings,” one user wrote while another pointed out that the song they played for him in the interview was released only a year after he was born.

When Jack’s not making headlines for not knowing Brandy and Ray J are siblings, he’s promoting his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which came out on May 6. It features 15 tracks with guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and LilWayne, proving that he may be young, but he’s definitely making his mark in the music industry.