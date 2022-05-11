Jack Harlow Mocked By Fans For Not Realizing Brandy & Ray J Are Siblings In Live Interview

Jack Harlow just learned that Brandy and Ray J are siblings. The 24-year-old rapper found out about the famous family connection during a live in-person interview on Hot 97. Jack was challenged with identifying a hit ’90s R&B hit by the hosts, who played Brandy’s song “Angels in Disguise” out loud. However, Jack — who was born the year before the song came out — struggled with identifying the artist behind the track.

First, Jack incorrectly guessed Aliyah as “Angels in Disguise” started playing. The hosts didn’t tell him it’s Brandy, 43, but did offer the first hint. They explained that the artist had her own TV show, referencing Brandy’s sitcom Moesha that aired from 1996 to 2001. But that didn’t help Jack, who asked for another hint. This time, the hosts referenced Ray J, 41, and Kim Kardashian‘s infamous sex tape. “Her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous, you could argue,” they said.

But Jack was still stumped, so a different host told him, “her brother had an amazing sex tape.” At that moment it finally clicked for Jack — well, sorta. He realized they were talking about Ray J, but still didn’t know the singer playing out loud. “Who is Ray J’s sister?” Jack asked which led the hosts to burst out in laughter. They finally revealed it’s Brandy, much to his surprise. “Brandy and Ray J are siblings?” Jack said with a laugh. “No one’s ever told me that in my life.” The hosts proceeded to clap for Jack, as he leaned back in his chair and reiterated that he was clueless about the famous brother-sister duo. “Y’all got a good clip off that one,” he said.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about Jack’s epic faux pas. “Jack Harlow not knowing Brandy got y’all blaming Gen Z when ALL of us know her and that she’s related to Ray J… That’s a JACK HARLOW PROBLEM!” one person tweeted. Another user said, “Woooow I’m concerned that @jackharlow didn’t know @4everBrandy and Ray J are siblings.” See more of Twitter’s responses to the whole ordeal below.

Jack is currently promoting his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which came out on May 6. It features 15 tracks with guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. Clearly, neither Ray J or Brandy pop up on the album. Jack’s debut album, That’s What They All Say, came out in December 2020.