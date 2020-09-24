Brandy’s ‘Praying’ For Brother Ray J & Princess Love After Their Split: ‘I Wanted Them To Work Badly’

Brandy considers Princess Love to be ‘family,’ even after her brother Ray J filed for divorce from the reality star. Brandy weighed in on the couple’s back and forth decisions to end their marriage in a new interview on Sept. 24.



Brandy Norwood is rooting for her brother Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love. The rapper filed for divorce on September 14, after four years of marriage. The Grammy-winning singer, 41, gushed over the couple on Thursday, and admitted that she still has a close relationship with her brother’s ex.

“We’re all family you know and I love her so much. I love the babies,” Brandy said about the couple’s two kids — daughter Melody Norwood, 2, and son Epik, 8 months — during a virtual interview on The Wendy Williams Show. “I just wanted them to work out so badly,” she said, admitting, “I don’t even know if it’s going to go through… I don’t know, they change their mind every five minutes.”

Despite Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship highs and lows, “I love them together and I love our family together,” Brandy said. “I don’t want to see them apart but whatever is best for them. It’s really none of my business at the end of the day.”

Wendy, who’s known to playfully shade Ray J, laughed while she said that the couple’s split “is everyone’s business because it’s all over the internet.”

Brandy replied, “I know but I try to still respect that these are grown people and everybody has their issues. It puts a lot of pressure on people when everybody’s trying to tell you what to do and what you should do, so I try not to get into it in that way,” she explained, noting, “But, I’m praying for them I wish them the best. I love them both.”

Ray J filed for dissolution of marriage through The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles on September 14, according to legal records reviewed by HollywoodLife. The news came as a shock to fans, who may recall that Princess Love was the first to file divorce papers in May of 2020. However, in July, she ended up requesting to dismiss the divorce filing after they had reconciled.

Staying true to form, Ray J is now unsure about what he wants to do regarding his marriage to Princess. Less than 10 days after he filed for divorce, the “Sexy” rapper admitted on the September 22 episode of The Real, that he might have made a “mistake” and that he’s considering “marriage counseling.” Ray also revealed that Princess had no knowledge that he was planning on filing for divorce.

She later confirmed to being “blindsided” by the divorce filing when she spoke out about the split on the September 22 episode of Fox Soul. Princess also revealed that she’s not willing to giving Ray another chance after the back-and-forth nature of their relationship.

“I don’t want to get back together with him],” she said, explaining, “Not right now. I feel like he filed for divorce, he made me spend money on a lawyer, when we could’ve just talked about it and went to counseling or something. Obviously [he doesn’t] want to be married to me.”