Ray J Reveals Why He Filed For Divorce From Princess Love Even Though He Still ‘Loves Her’

Ray J is explaining the surprising reason why he filed for divorce from wife Princess Love. He says he still loves her in a new interview, and that there’s still a chance they could reconcile.

All seemed to be going well for Love and Hip Hop stars Princess Love, 36, and Ray J, 39, after the two reconciled in July following her divorce filing in May. Then Ray stunned fans by turning around and filing his own paperwork to divorce Princess on Sept. 14, 2020. He says that even though he still loves her and their children, 2-year-old daughter Melody and 8-month-old son Epik, it was just something he felt that he had to do.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J tells Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

“It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life,” he explained. Then strangely, he said that if there’s a better man out there for his wife, Ray’s all for her pursuing happiness with that person. “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know…I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say,” he confessed.

Ray J and Princess’ tied the knot on August 12, 2016. In Nov. 2017, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together and welcomed daughter Melody on May 22, 2018. In Nov. 2019 at eight and a half months pregnant with Epik, Princess and Ray got in a huge fight in Las Vegas and she went on a major rant where the VH-1 star said, “I don’t want to be married anymore,” during an Instagram Live on Nov. 21. “Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.”

It came after Ray allegedly stranded her in Las Vegas with Melody, and Princess said at the time that they were both ready to be done with their marriage. “I said, ‘With the way you just get up and disappear, I gotta get back to LA and get my mind right before this baby comes. Because with the way you move, I’m liable to be alone at any given moment,’” Princess ranted.

“And he said, ‘Well I’m preparing to be alone, too, as long as I can see my kids Monday until Wednesday.’ And I said, ‘Okay, we can just be separated then.’ And he’s like…’Not before I file fist.’ So the conversation got really, really ugly,” she explained. The pair eventually patched things up and welcomed Epik into the world on Dec. 30, 2019. Princess filed for divorce in May, 2020, but in July asked the court for a dismissal of her request.

From the sounds of it, Ray is still a little unsure about what the future holds, even hinting that there could still be a chance of reconciling with Princess. “Even if we don’t make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we’re together for life. Happiness is important. I think. I’ll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids,” Ray explained.

“With that said, we’ll just have to wait and see (what the future holds). But I want to make sure that they’re in a good space, and that she’s in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well. It’s important for us to be great parents first. Then relationships flow after,” Ray added.