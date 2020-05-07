Ray J’s Wife Princess Love Files For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage

Ray J and Princess Love briefly got back together in December after Princess threatened divorce, only to split again less than 2 months later. The pair welcomed son Epik just 5 months ago.



It looks like it’s officially over for Ray J, 39, and Princess Love, 35. Princess, who married Ray J back in 2016, filed for divorce on Thursday, May 7 in Los Angeles County according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The couple share two child together, including their daughter Melody, two turns 2 later this month, and son Epik Ray, who they welcomed in Dec. 2019. It was not clarified in the documents if the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was seeking primary custody of her two kids.

Ray J and Princess Love’s on-again, off-again relationship has been chock full of ups-and-downs over the years. The pair announced they were pregnant again in Aug. 2019, however, just three months later, Princess accused her husband of leaving her “stranded” in Las Vegas. The incident ultimately lead Princess to publicly declare she wanted a divorce! “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling,” she wrote on a photo Ray had posted shortly after the BET Soul Train Awards. “Now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly,” she added. “I don’t want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done,” she then said in an Instagram live to fans on Nov. 21.

Just days later, however, Ray appeared to be on-set of a maternity shoot with his wife — and the couple appeared to have reconciled. “I think I’m going to have to step it up in a few months. Now that my wife had the baby and it’s done and that process is over, we’ve got to focus on parenting,” Ray gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Jan. 23 after being asked about how he makes time for romance with Princess. “But then we’ve got to start turning it back to us again. And I’ve got to make sure she’s loved and she’s treated in that way. So I mean, I definitely got to step it up,” he also added.

Unfortunately, the pair weren’t able to work out their differences for long, splitting again in February. When a fan asked if the couple were currently together on Instagram, she replied, “Not right now…..Right now we are just focused on the kids.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Princess and Ray J’s reps for comment, but has not heard back as of publishing. The story was originally reported by The Blast.