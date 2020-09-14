Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love After Failed Reconciliation & 4 Years Of Marriage

Just two months after Princess Love dropped her divorce with Ray J, the singer requested for the ‘dissolution’ of his four-year marriage with Princess.

Ray J and Princess Love’s divorce is back on. Ray J filed for dissolution of marriage through the The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles on Sept. 14, according to legal records reviewed by HollywoodLife. Ray J is also seeking joint custody of their daughter Melody Norwood, 2, and son Epik, 8 months, The Blast reported.

This is quite the turn for Ray J and Princess’s marriage, since Princess was the spouse who originally filed for divorce in May of 2020. At the time, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star seeked sole legal and physical custody of their two children. However, Princess had a change of heart by July, because she requested to dismiss the divorce filing, according to Page Six. On Aug. 14, Ray J even gave Princess an affectionate birthday shout-out, referring to the mother of his children as his “love” and “wife” on Instagram — see the post below!

Ray J and Princess have had a tumultuous relationship since Nov. 2019, when Princess — who was then pregnant with their second child — claimed that Ray allegedly said he’s been “entertaining some women” after allegedly finding an extra phone that her husband owned. She made these allegations during an Instagram Live session at the time, and also accused the singer of leaving her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas after attending the BET Soul Train Awards that same month. After the award show, Princess said that she got into a fight with Ray, because he wanted to move to Las Vegas and she did not.

The pair reunited for Princess’s maternity shoot, and then their son’s birth in Dec. 2019. Ray J even EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife that he “definitely [has] to step it up” when it comes to his marriage with Princess in Jan. 2020. But just a week later, Princess revealed that she had split from Ray and that they are “just focused on the kids” in an Instagram Story post.

Princess Love with her son Epik, whom she welcomed with Ray J in Dec. 2019. (Instagram/@princesslove)

The split (and Princess’s subsequent divorce filing) didn’t appear to affect their co-parenting system, though. “I’m at the house with the kids now, and for us to just spend time together and, you know, talking, and just being great parents, I think a lot of things will unfold from that. And I think that’s a good start with us, just spending time with the kids, and making sure that Melody has a great birthday,” Ray revealed during a listening party for his song, “Stranded,” in May of 2020.

Ray sounded like he was on amicable terms with his ex as he added, “Through all of that, [Princess and I] can listen and understand each other, and hopefully [stay] positive. Right now, we just locked in with the parenting. And God is good.” Ray and Princess are even co-executive producers on a new Zeus series, One Mo Chance, which premiered in the fall of 2020.