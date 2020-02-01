Princess Love Reveals She & Ray J Have Split: We Are ‘Not’ Together ‘Right Now’

Princess Love just let fans know that she and Ray J have broken up, again. The couple, who’ve been married since 2016, just welcomed their second child a month ago and seemed to be doing well.

Princess Love, 35, answered questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Jan. 30 and when she was asked if she and Ray J, 39, are together she wrote: “Not right now…..Right now we are just focused on the kids.” Princess Love didn’t share anymore details on their split.

As fans of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple know, they have a history of breaking up and making up. In Nov. 2019, just weeks before their son Epik Norwood was born, they had such a bad fight in Las Vegas that Princess threatened divorce. Making things worse, it all played out on social media. In spite of many harsh words and accusations they reunited days later for a maternity shoot. They were together for her baby shower Dec. 21 and for their son’s arrival Dec. 30.

Then, last week, Ray J told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was planning to “step it up” in the romance department. “Now that my wife had the baby and it’s done and that process is over, we’ve got to focus on parenting. But then we’ve got to start turning it back to us again. And I’ve got to make sure she’s loved and she’s treated in that way. So I mean, I definitely got to step it up.”

Part of Ray’s romance plan? A white horse, something he promised her as a push present. “We’ve got to get a yard or a stall or something. ‘I’m late on the horse baby, but I promise I’m going to get you that white horse,’” he told her as he looked into our camera. But then he had a new idea. “Or a car. I could just give her the car outside, that might work. Matter of fact, I’m going to wrap it in white,” he joked.

It remains to be seen what Ray J will do now that Princess has gone on social media to tell their fans that they aren’ together but if his past actions are anything to go on, it’s likely he will do whatever it takes to get her back. And since their lives play out on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood it’s likely fans will get a glimpse of this drama on the next season. Or, like the last time they fought, maybe Ray J will make his apology public. In Nov. 2019 he didn’t hold back his emotions over being kept away from his daughter Melody, 2, and wrote an apology on his Instagram page for Princess — and everyone else — to read. “My heart has been heavy for the last week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a relationship like ours fall down. In order to be in a solid relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the past. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing.”