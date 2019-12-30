The princess has given birth to a prince! It looks like Ray J and Princess Love just welcomed their second baby together, a boy, since Ray had an exciting ‘family video’ to share for YouTube fans.

The “royal family” of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood just got a little bit bigger. It appears that Ray J, 38, and Princess Love, 35, welcomed their brand-new baby boy, judging by Ray’s newest upload on YouTube on Dec. 30: a video titled “RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT).” Ray also gave Princess some Twitter love, writing, “I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children. ❤️” The end of the video shows Ray gearing up in scrubs and Princess being wheeled into a hospital corridor!

This great news comes after a little bit of recent turmoil between these two, and it seemed the couple paused their feuding long enough to celebrate the fact that their one-year-old daughter, Melody Love Norwood — whom a large portion of the video above was dedicated to — is now a big sister. “Baby #2 on the way! Melody Love Norwood, you’re about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest,” wrote Ray J on Aug. 25. The then-expecting mother echoed Ray’s excitement on her own Instagram. “Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj#2under2 #Blessed.” In the photos accompanying Princess Love’s announcement, the family of three was seen in coordinated white outfits, with Melody wearing a t-shirt reading “big sis.”

While the pregnancy announcement was full of joy, things turned sour for the couple shortly afterward. Following a very extra gender reveal announcement, Princess Love and Ray J appeared to have a bitter fall out. In November, she claimed that after the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, Ray J “left me and Melody stranded in Vegans blocked me from calling.” She then alleged that Ray blocked her on Instagram, and said she didn’t “want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.” Yet, days after apparently demanding a divorce, the couple reunited for a holiday-themed maternity shoot. Despite this, there were reports that their marriage was still on the rocks.

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating. They welcomed their first child, daughter Melody, in May 2018. About half a year later, Princess knew that one would not be enough. “[She] was already saying that she wanted another baby when she was still pregnant with Melody,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November 2018. “She wants at least three kids, and she’s getting close to her mid-30s, so she does feel the time crunch.” Ray J also expressed a desire to grow their family. “I want one more right now. I’m trying right now, I’m trying to get one in, and hopefully, we can have another by April, if it happens,” he said at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.