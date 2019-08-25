Ray J & Princess Love Expecting Baby Number 2: See Her Already Growing Bump

‘Love and Hip Hop’ stars Ray J and Princess Love are about to become parents for the second time. We’ve got their sweet baby announcement.

Ray J and Princess Love are growing their family! The couple announced on Aug. 25 in an Instagram post “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove. Princess dropped the news at the same time with when the baby is coming, writing, “Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed.” They each showed a set of photos showing Princess’ already sizable baby bump in both a black swimsuit and a white slip dress that you can see here.

Princess wasn’t kidding with the 2 under 2 comment, as the couple welcomed daughter Melody Love Norwood on May 22, 2018. The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars tied the knot In August of 2016 at Los Angeles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana. Fast forward three years and they’re soon going to be a family of four.

As we EXCLUSIVELY. told you in Nov. of 2018, “Princess was already saying that she wanted another baby when she was still pregnant with Melody. She wants at least three kids and she’s getting close to her mid-30s so she does feel the time crunch. And pregnancy was very easy for her! Her friends called her a superhero because she didn’t have a single side effect or even a day of morning sickness, so she doesn’t feel worried about getting pregnant again right away.”

Ray J , 38, has been vocal about wanting another child with Princess. In March at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’Choice Awards he told Us Weekly, “I want one more right now. I’m trying right now, I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens. They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself.” He exceeded his plan as the baby is due in January. Ray has had such a close relationship with older sister, singer Brandy Norwood as she’s 40. They were born only 23 months apart.

The pair recently stole the spotlight on the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on Aug. 5 when they decided to improve their sex life with some BDSM fun. Who knows if it led to the successful baby making, but congratulations to the couple on their second pregnancy.