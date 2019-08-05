Ray J & Princess Love got down and dirty on the season premiere of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ when they took part in some BDSM to keep things spicy between them and fans of the show couldn’t get over it!

Ray J, 38, and wife Princess Love, 34, may be new parents but they don’t want that to stop them from getting sexy with each other! The lovebirds took the main spotlight on the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on Aug. 5 when they decided to have a little BDSM fun to improve their sex life. Princess surprised her man with the setup, which included him wearing a ball gag mask and stripping down to his underwear so she could whip him, and it was definitely a scene stealer!

Fans of the show took to social media right away to express their opinions about the shocking moment in the show, and many of them admitted they wish they could have unseen the private details! In addition to some funny memes that showed cringing faces, some followers straight up wrote various comments.

“Please don’t make me see @RayJ without clothing on again.@mzprincesslove you never have to worry about him cheating again! Good for you!! Feed him!!,” one follower teased about Ray J’s physique. “Awww Ray J got dad bod,” another commented. “Words can’t effectively describe just how much I DO NOT want to see Ray J’s dad bod get spanked #LHHH,” a third follower pointed out.

Melody Love Norwood, in 2018, so it’s been one year since they’ve been busy with the tot. Due to this, it makes sense that they would want to entice their sex life a bit more but we didn’t expect them to be so open about it on the reality show! Ray J and Princess, who were married in 2016, welcomed their baby girl , in 2018, so it’s been one year since they’ve been busy with the tot. Due to this, it makes sense that they would want to entice their sex life a bit more but we didn’t expect them to be so open about it on the reality show!

It will be interesting to see where this season’s show goes from here but thanks to Ray J and Princess, it’s already had quite the memorable start!