Princess Love Insists She Wants A Divorce From Ray J After He Claims He Didn’t ‘Strand Her’ In Vegas

It looks like it’s over for good between Princess Love and Ray J. The reality star took to Instagram to reveal her side of the FULL story of their Las Vegas fight, and admitted that she no longer wants to be married to him.

“I don’t want to be married anymore,” Princess Love said on Instagram Live on Nov. 21. “Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.” The reality star’s statement comes amidst her recent drama with husband, Ray J, which began (publicly, at least) after they attended the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17. She claimed on social media that Ray J had ‘abandoned’ her and their 17-month-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas, and after he publicly denied her accusations, she posted a long video to reveal how everything really went down (from her perspective).

In her video, Princess Love revealed that the issues between her and Ray J actually began about two weeks ago, when she discovered a second phone that he’d been keeping. She explained that Ray J admitted to her that he had been “entertaining some women.” Obviously, she wasn’t thrilled about the situation, but she begged him to be honest with her so they could get through it. Let’s not forget — Princess is currently more than eight months pregnant with her and Ray J’s second child, so she was likely trying to avoid any stress or drama. They agreed to put the issue behind them, and then they attended the Soul Train Awards in Vegas together.

Another fight ensued after the award show, though. “He asked me to move to Vegas,” Princess Love said. “And I’m like, no, I don’t want to move to Vegas. And so he’s like…well can you at least consider it? I’m like, no I don’t want to move to Vegas. I’m not even considering it. This is not the place to have kids, this is not the place to raise your kids, and I just don’t like it here. It’s too many distractions. You already like to gamble, there’s way to many parties going on every night, and it’s just not the place I want to be. So I said, sarcastically, ‘Well, you can move to Vegas, but I’m going to be in L.A. So he got really mad.”

Princess Love insisted that she was being sarcastic when she made the comment, but claimed that Ray J blew up anyway, which is when he left and didn’t come back until the next day. They fought it out, which is when the topic of divorce came up. “I said, ‘With the way you just get up and disappear, I gotta get back to LA and get my mind right before this baby comes. Because with the way you move, I’m liable to be alone at any given moment,'” Princess went on. “And he said, ‘Well I’m preparing to be alone, too, as long as I can see my kids Monday until Wednesday.’ And I said, ‘Okay, we can just be separated then.’ And he’s like…’Not before I file fist.’ So the conversation got really, really ugly.” Now, Princess Love is still in Las Vegas, and Ray J has blocked her from getting in contact with him.

The Love & Hip-Hop star’s decision to go off about what really went down came after Ray J took to Instagram himself and denied her original abandonment accusations. “I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he said. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad. Man, I’m at the Sky Lofts right now, as you can see. I just don’t understand how somebody can get ‘stranded’ when we never left! We’ve been right here. You’re staying right there. We’re gonna get into little arguments here and there, but it’s small stuff that you can work out. But to take to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool.”

Ray J apologized for the things that have happened, and let Princess know that he wanted to be ‘tighter’ and ‘stronger’ than ever with her ahead of the birth of their second child. He captioned the video, “My heart has been heavy for the last week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a relationship like ours fall down. In order to be in a solid relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the past. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing.”