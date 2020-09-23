Princess Love Reveals Whether She Wants To Work Things Out With Ray J After He Admits Split Was A Mistake

In Princess Love’s first interview since Ray J filed for divorce, she opened up about the split and whether she thinks there’s still hope that the two will reconcile in the future.

Princess Love appeared on the Sept. 22 episode of Fox Soul to open up about what’s been going on in her marriage to Ray J, who filed for divorce earlier this month. Ray J previously admitted that he didn’t tell Princess that he was filing, and she confirmed that she was “blindsided” by the news. “My friend sent me a screen shot and was like, ‘Hey is this true?'” Princess explained. “I was like….uh….I don’t know? I’m completely lost. I’ve had time to process it now, but in the beginning, I was a little thrown off. I was a lot thrown off.”

Back in May, Princess actually filed for divorce first, but by mid-summer, she dismissed her paperwork in order to give her relationship with Ray J another shot. The exes share two children, Melody, 2, and Epik, 8 months, together. Now, Princess is fed up with the back and forth. “This is not a game,” she said. “Nobody wins. If we get divorced, we just lose. I don’t know what his motive behind it was, but you don’t just file for divorce just because. You can’t just do it and take it back. I put a lot of thought into it when I did it and when I dismissed it I put a lot of thought into it.”

Princess confirmed that she’ll “always love” Ray J, but right now, she’s not willing to give him another chance. “I don’t want to get back together with him],” she stated. “Not right now. I feel like he filed for divorce, he made me spend money on a lawyer, when we could’ve just talked about it and went to counseling or something. Obviously [he doesn’t] want to be married to me.”

On Sept. 22, Ray J also did a television interview, where he admitted that he has some regrets about being so quick to file for divorce. He admitted on The Real that he “might have made a mistake” with the divorce filing, and said that he’d now consider counseling with his ex instead. “I’d be up for whatever it is to make sure my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7,” he explained.

It’s been quite a year of ups and downs for Princess and Ray J, though. Back in Nov. 2019, when Princess was pregnant with Epik, she accused Ray J of stranding her and Melody in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards. At the time, she claimed that Ray J admitted to her that he had been “entertaining some women,” which is how the drama started between them. Ray J fully denied abandoning his wife and daughter in the Vegas hotel.

Princess insisted that she wanted to divorce her husband, but they were eventually able to work things out before welcoming their son in December. By the end of January, though, Princess confirmed that they had split again. However, it wasn’t until May that she filed to divorce her husband, who she married in Aug. 2016. Princess withdrew her divorce filing in July, and was under the impression that things were fine in the relationship until Ray J’s recent decision.