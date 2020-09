Ray J suggested that he ‘spontaneously’ filed for divorce, and admitted that he didn’t even give Princess Love a heads up!

Less than 10 days after filing for divorce, Ray J is now wondering if he made the decision in haste. The 39-year-old singer opened up about his choice to end his four-year marriage with Princess Love on the Sept. 22 episode of The Real. During the interview, Ray J confessed that Princess didn’t know he’d be filing for divorce on Sept. 14 — much to all the hosts’ shock.

“When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean?,” Ray J explained. He’s now wondering if he made the right decision, as he continued, “And so…I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or that I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know. I have every right to just not know and still just try to figure it out.” Host Jeanie Mai interjected here, asking if Ray J wants “a happy, stable, loyal marriage,” to which Ray J said, “Yeah, don’t beat me up!” Elsewhere in the interview, Ray J explained why he was initially opposed to marriage counseling. “I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good…I felt like it would get one-sided,” he admitted. However, it looks like he’s changed his mind. “But, hey, maybe we do need counseling,” Ray J confessed! Ray J confirmed again that he’d be open to marriage counseling, and suggested what could’ve sparked this change of heart: “I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, Princess, my mom and her friends. It was just a good vibe, it really was. I just have to fall back and go, damn, this is a really, really good thing.” Ray J and Princess share two children together: their two-year-old daughter Melody, and their eight-month-old son Epik.