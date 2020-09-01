Ray J Caught Dancing To Sister Brandy’s Jams Backstage As She Faced Monica During ‘Verzuz’

Nobody had more fun at Brandy’s ‘Verzuz’ battle against Monica than her brother Ray J. He was there supporting his sister and dancing his heart out to her biggest hits.

Such brotherly love! Ray J, 39, made sure he was there in person to watch big sister Brandy, 41, in her epic Verzuz face-off against former 90s rival Monica, 39. He stood offstage and showed his love by dancing along to her songs, and it was all caught on tape. It was a Norwood family love fest as Brandy onstage sang along to her 2002 hit “Full Moon,” while Ray could be seen clapping along to the beat with his hands above his head.

Ray full on danced up a storm as Brandy’s personal cheerleader. At one point during the song she looked over to show her support, pointing at him with a smile, as Ray raised his hands in the air at the acknowledgement and gave a big “whoop.” Brandy looked gorgeous, wearing her hair in long braids, along with a colorful print jacket and jeans.

When The Shade Room posted the video of Ray J jamming out to his sister’s iconic songs, fans were in full support of the siblings. User @styledbyjmarie commented, “If your brother don’t show out like ray j that’s not your brother,” while @iamtanishathomas cheered, “Yesss how family should support periodt.” Fan @imitationbyjerell snarked, I can’t even get my brother to cashapp me $20! Meanwhile her brother flew across the country in a pandemic to support her!!!!!”

Others viewers noticed that Brandy was getting some obvious offstage support, and the video was so sweet in letting fans know it was her brother. @tiyon.christian commented, “I was wondering who was hyping and cackling all loud on the stream. now we know,” while @palmbutter wrote, “I see why Monica was mad. Brandy had a whole cheerleading squad.”

While Ray J was there in person to watch and cheer along to Brandy during her Verzuz battle, there were plenty of other big names who tuned in to watch the live stream go down. Michelle Obama, Timbaland, and Missy Elliott, were all watching. Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris, 55, helped kick off the show, delivering a video message of support for the singers, while reminding viewers to vote in the Nov. 2020 election. The California senator admitted she’d be “singing and dancing” all night while watching the battle.