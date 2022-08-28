Fergie Shocks Fans Joining Jack Harlow To Open The VMAs With ‘First Class’ Performance

Fergalicious in the house! Fergie, 47, made a surprise appearance at the start of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and gave her first live performance in four years. She sang her iconic song “Glamorous” with Jack Harlow, after he sang “First Class” which samples Fergie’s 2007 hit. Fergie looked gorgeous for the performance and the audience went absolutely wild.

FERGIE JOINS THE STAGE WITH JACK HARLOW #VMAS pic.twitter.com/kvPv8tMifu — WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) August 29, 2022

Fergie has been nominated for 9 MTV Video Music Awards, and won 3, as both a solo artist and as a member of Black Eyed Peas. She won Best Choreography in a Video for “Hey Mama” in 2004, Best Hip-Hop Video for “My Humps” in 2006, and Female Artist of the Year in 2007.

The 2022 VMAs are being hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles are up for the most awards this year, with 8 each. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd scored 5 nominations. There’s 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem, Gayle, Måneskin, Kacey Musgraves, Tems, Wet Leg, Karol G, Dove Cameron, Becky G, and more.

So many big stars are also performing at the 2022 VMAs, including Bad Bunny, Red Hot Chili Peppers, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, J Balvin, and more. Nicki is also set to perform a medley of her songs after she receives the Vanguard Award. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be receiving the Global Icon Award.

The MTV VMAs are airing live at 8pm ET/PT, and will be simulcast across The CW, along with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.