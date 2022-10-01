Lil Nas X Stopped Concert To Take A ‘Mean’ Poop: ‘I’ll Be A Minute Or Two’

Lil Nas X, 23, gave his fans a non-music memorable moment during his concert in Atlanta, GA earlier this week. The rapper left the stage at one point as he continued to talk to the crowd on his microphone, and advised them that he was taking a “mean sh*t” and would return back in “a minute or two.” The pause in the show had audience members gasping and laughing, in a video that was posted by a Lil Nas X fan page on Twitter.

“I’m backstage and this is not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit,” he could be heard saying over the venue speakers, in the clip. “I’m gonna be, like, a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.”

Once the video was posted, Twitter users started commenting on it and many found it to be amusing. “Honestly this is iconic,” one user wrote while another wrote, “Honestly he is so real.” Others left laughing emojis to signify their amusement and one user shared, “when you gotta go you gotta go.”

Nas’ latest headline-making bathroom break comes after he got attention for shading the BET Awards on his song “Late To Da Party.” He teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the tune, and some of the lyrics read, “Yeah, f*ck BET (Yeah), f*ck BET (Yeah), f*ck BET (Yeah, yeah).” Before the song was released, Nas shared a teaser that spoofed Star Wars.

“Episode 1: F-CK BET,” it read. “NBA YOUNGBOY is on house arrest, trapped on the isolated planet HATU. The Brutal Empire of Terror (BET) has betrayed LIL NAS X, turning their back on him after using him for clout. With the music industry in turmoil, the galaxy is looking for a hero. NAS must use the ancient power of VIDEO EDITING to free YB and defeat the evil BET before time runs out…”

Nas’ BET Awards diss could have been inspired by his lack of nominations when the show released their list of nominees earlier this year. “Thank you, BET Awards,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet on June 1, per Billboard. “An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!”