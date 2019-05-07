Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend Snapped Admiring Jennifer Lopez’s Booty At Met Ball — See Pic

Twitter is losing it after Dua Lipa’s date to the Met Gala was snapped checking out J. Lo’s behind on the carpet. The photo is undeniably hilarious.

It looks like Dua Lipa’s boyfriend might be in the doghouse today. The Albanian songstress made her red carpet debut with her new beau at the May 6 Met Gala, but one photo of him has since gone viral. The handsome hunk, Isaac Carew, 33, was snapped checking out Jennifer Lopez’s derriére on the red carpet, and the photo has Twitter exploding in laughter. “Hey @DUALIPA, you better keep your man close. He’s got eyes on @JLo 😉😂,” one fan joked after catching wind of the pic.

The hilarious reactions didn’t stop there. While J.Lo’s outfit was hard to ignore, no one could get over the fact that Isaac was caught red handed when checking out the singer. “@DUALIPA COME GET YOUR BOYFRIEND!!!!!!” one tweet read. “dua lipa’s boyfriend is SHOOK,” another said after seeing the photo. Some hardly blamed the guy for sneaking a peek. “Dua Lipa’s bf got caught 😂😂😂 to be fair tho JLo’s booty be a full light up sign in that outfit,” one fan tweet read.

However, something tells us Dua and her man will laugh this one off. The twosome had an incredibly fun-filled night and it doesn’t seem like they’re about to let anything ruin the good vibes. In snaps from the night, the couple were seen cozying up and Isaac even combed the pop star’s hair for her at one point. In another clip, Isaac gushed over Dua as she busted some moves on the dance floor. “I’ve already made it to heaven,” he captioned the Instagram video.

Isaac is definitely one lucky guy because Dua looked STUNNING at the 2019 gala. The singer wore an eggplant purple gown from Versace with thigh-high boots to match. The striking dress featured a colorful, all-over print and it was definitely one of the campiest looks from the night. Of course, J. Lo held her own right there with her.