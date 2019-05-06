Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Silver Sequin Mini Dress With Matching Headpiece At The 2019 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the 2019 Met Gala and she looks AMAZING. The singer rocked a plunging silver mini dress with a matching headpiece.

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to absolutely slay the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. The singer, 49, showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6 looking fierce in a plunging silver sequin mini dress by Versace. She paired the tiny skin-baring frock with a matching headpiece that made it look like her head was dripping in diamonds. As if that wasn’t enough, she threw on a diamond necklace with a large purple gem, matching the pretty lilac color to her eye makeup.

The theme for this year’s event is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and we have to say we think JLo absolutely nailed it. Like the past two years, she attended the event with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez who looked like he couldn’t have been happier to be by the “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker’s side. He knew to match his fiancée for celebrity prom because he rocked a lavender suit that paired perfectly with Jennifer’s makeup.

We aren’t totally surprised that JLo killed it at the Met Ball this time around since she’s been consistently slaying at the annual event for years. In 2018, she was one of the best dressed celebrities on the carpet. In case you forgot, the Second Act star paid tribute to the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” by showcasing her own ~heavenly body~ in a black, blue and gold Balmain gown.

The dress appeared to emulate a stained glass pattern and featured a giant cross on the bodice as well as a sexy thigh-high slit in the fringe skirt. She accessorized with gold and diamond earrings and a black clutch and finished off the ensemble with black stilettos.