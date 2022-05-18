Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Split 10 Mos. After Rekindling Romance: They’re ‘Officially Over’

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have officially called it quits. “Minka is single now,” a source told PEOPLE. An additional source reportedly close to both Trevor, 38, and Minka,41, confirmed they have been “broken up for a while.”

In addition, the first source also shared that Minka has “the best attitude” about the situation. “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Trevor and Minka’s representatives for comment.

We last saw the couple enjoying time together back in January when Minka shared a group selfie from their trip to South Africa. In the snapshot, Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, posed with a bunch of his friends while enjoying drinks on a boat, as the sun’s reflection allowed for the couple to effortlessly glow. The Daily Show host, who is from Johannesburg, South Africa, took the photo, while Minka posted it to her IG page.

Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime,” the Friday Night Lights star wrote in her caption. “Thank you, Mzansi,” she added.

Trevor and Minka’s relationship debuted in the news of their relationship at the end of summer 2020. At the time, reports claimed that the two were already quite “serious” while keeping their romance low-key. The couple, however, proved to be off-and-on, since in May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together. They seemingly reconciled by June that year, which is when they were spotted in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City.

“Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They’re spending more time together and are both happy. Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other.”