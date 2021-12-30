See Pic

Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Head To South Africa For The Holidays & He Posts 1st Photo With Her

Deputy Editor of New York City

For the first time in their on/off, year and a half relationship, Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah appeared in a social media photo together. The pic was taken on their trip to South Africa.

It looks like Trevor Noah took on-again girlfriend, Minka Kelly, home to South Africa for the holidays! The talk show host took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share a photo of himself celebrating a friend’s birthday, and there’s no mistaking Minka seated right next to him at the long table. This is the first time that Minka has appeared on Trevor’s social media page in the entirety of the pair’s relationship, which began in 2020. Minka looks right at home as she’s seated between Trevor and another guest for the birthday celebration.

Although Trevor didn’t specifically point Minka out in the photo, the comments section was filled with fans who took notice of the brunette beauty in the background. “Minka Kelly finally graced our shores,” one person wrote. Another added, “I am so excited he and Minka appear to be back together.”

News of Trevor and Minka’s relationship first went public at the end of summer 2020. At that time, reports claimed that the two were already quite “serious” while keeping their romance low-key. However, by May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together.

The breakup was short-lived, though. By June, they were spotted together in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City, where they were photographed out and about together. Another sighting in September seemingly proved that the two were very much back on — and this holiday trip seals the deal! Throughout the entirety of their relationship, Minka and Trevor have kept their love out of the public eye, so seeing her appear on his Instagram page is definitely a big step.

Neither Trevor nor Minka have been married. However, the actress has dated in the public eye quite a bit throughout her career. She was previously in long term relationships with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter and Jesse Williams.