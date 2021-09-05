See Pics

Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Step Out For Romantic NYC Walk 2 Months After Getting Back Together

trevor noah and minka kelly
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
News Writer

Following reports that the two are back on, Trevor Noah stepped out for a stroll with Minka Kelly and her pup Fred in New York over Labor Day weekend.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly certainly appeared to be definitively on again as they stepped out in New York together this Labor Day weekend. The comedian and political commentator, 37, took a stroll with the actress, 41, and her dog Fred in the city following reports that they rekindled their romance in June. Trevor could be seen in grey cargo pants and a white t-shirt as he walked a leashed Fred, while Minka opted for a cozy brown sweater and ankle pants in the same color, as seen in the photos HERE.

trevor noah
Trevor Noah (Xavier Collin/MEGA)

As for little Fred, the pooch opted for a bandana for the city stroll with his humans. The stroll comes after reports that the two — who have not publicly commented on their relationship — got back together in June following their split in May after almost a year of dating. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the duo are taking it “day by day” because they “missed each other.”

“Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day,” the source told the outlet. “They’re spending more time together and are both happy. Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other.” The duo have been spotted together several times in the city already prior to the long holiday weekend, riding bikes and grabbing sushi as a twosome.

minka kelly
Minka Kelly (Image Press Agency/MEGA)

A source previously told ET that the two first split due to the busyness of their respective careers. “Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart,” the source revealed, adding that Kelly has been “leaning on friends, traveling and keeping busy since their split,” while Noah has “been doing his own thing, too.”

The initial split reports came after PEOPLE reported that the two have become quite serious, even having been spotted house hunting together, according to reports at the time. “They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship,” a source told the outlet early last year. “They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.”