Dua Lipa Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow After Brief Romance With Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa has made her way past Trevor Noah and is now reportedly dating Jack Harlow! According to a source for Page Six, the newly minted duo has been in “constant communication” since meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles last month. The source also claimed that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” That’s not exactly a surprise, given that Jack, 24, recorded a song called “Dua Lipa” on his latest album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

It’s a bit more of a surprise on Dua’s end, however, given that she was spotted passionately making out with the former Daily Show host in late September in New York. A source told us at the time that the gorgeous singer, 27, saw “potential” in the comedian. “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October.

“Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet,” they continued. “She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other.” But even with that passionate kiss caught on camera, our source was hesitant to say it would go too far. “They are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point,” our insider noted. “She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship.”

But then a podcast recording emerged in which Dua and Trevor both seemed to gush over each other. During an October episode of Dua’s iHeartPodcast At Your Service, she introduced Trevor, 38, as a “very special guest” and theorized as to why people “gravitate” to him. “You are obviously very funny,” she said, adding, “but your humor is very analytical, and I think that’s also a big reason why people gravitate to you.”

Dua has also been linked to Anwar Hadid, while Jack has been linked to Addison Rae.