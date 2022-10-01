Dua Lipa ‘Sees Potential’ In Trevor Noah After Date Night Kiss: ‘They Have Chemistry’

Dua Lipa “sees potential” for a relationship with Trevor Noah! “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” a source close to the “Levitating” singer, 27, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet. She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other,” they added.

Dua and Trevor, 38, sparked romance rumors after they were seen sharing a kiss after an intimate date night at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s in New York City on Sept. 28. The pair were seated away from other diners at the small venue, which is located in the Big Apple’s Ukrainian Village. After the date, things seemingly went well as the two went for a stroll where they were photographed locking lips! It’s unclear how the two crossed paths, however, Trevor did host the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year where the British-born singer appeared.

Our insider insists, however, that everything is fresh for Dua and the South African native. “They are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point,” they explained. “She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship,” our insider noted. The kiss marks the first major PDA for either since their last respective relationships: Dua split from Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 23, in Dec. 2021, while Trevor was in an on-again, off-again romance with Minka Kelly, 42.

While things definitely appear to be heating up between Dua and Trevor, the two haven’t made any concrete plans for future dates just yet. “They haven’t made specific plans to hang out again yet but Dua would absolutely be open to that. She hopes to spend more time together and is open to seeing where things go,” our source concluded.

Career wise, both also have plenty on their plates: Trevor shocked late night fans earlier this week when he announced he would be leaving The Daily Show after seven successful seasons. “There’s so many people who make this thing come together…And I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It’s been wild,” he said to on-air during the episode on Thursday, Sept. 29. His final show and replacement host have yet to be confirmed.

As for Dua, the GRAMMY winner is currently on a break before the last leg of her Future Nostalgia world tour which picks up in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov. 2. She’ll then hit stops in Sydney, Brisbane and other major Australian cities before wrapping up the 92-date tour in Perth on Nov. 16. She appears to be spending time in New York City — where Trevor lives — before hitting the road again.