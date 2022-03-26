Dua Lipa Hits Las Vegas Stage In Sexy Neon Lingerie Catsuit & Gloves: Photos

See Pics

The ‘Levitating’ singer dazzled the crowd in her skintight ensemble for the Sin City leg of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour.

Dua Lipa was the epitome of a shining star during her concert performance in Las Vegas on Friday (March 25). The “Levitating” songstress stole the spotlight in a jaw-dropping neon lingerie catsuit for the Sin City leg of her “Future Nostalgia” tour. Pouncing around the stage in the skintight ensemble, Dua treated her fans to an electric show featuring her hottest hits.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performed in Vegas for her Future Nostalgia tour in March 2022. (Sean Jorgensen/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Dua appears to be killing it on the tour, choosing to focus on her career rather than her personal life, which has had a hiccup recently with her split from on-again/off again boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The Vegas show follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa dazzled the crowd in her neon catsuit. (Sean Jorgensen/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada USA - 25 Mar 2022
It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years. “Gigi and Bella have also remained friendly with Dua and they’re hoping they can work things out. They absolutely adore her and they wish things work out between them because they think [Dua and Anwar] were so good together.”

The sisters’ sentiment certainly lines up with HollywoodLife’s previous reporting, where an insider EXCLUSIVELY said Gigi and Bella hoped to continue being close to Dua, despite the split. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her.” However, the fact remains they are still upset to see the pair going their separate ways. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the insider added.

 