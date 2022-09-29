Dua Lipa Looks Stunning In 1st Photos Since Passionate Makeout With Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa was out on a red carpet just a day after making out with Trevor Noah! The British-born singer, 27, absolutely slayed in a low cut black Versace dress as she arrived for George Clooney and wife Amal‘s Clooney Foundation for Justice 2022 Albie Awards in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022. The raven-haired beauty kept her up with a side swept part, framing her face that featured a dark neutral makeup palette. Dua accented the button details on the dress with her gold bracelets and matching black-and-gold manicure.

The “Levitating” singer made headlines earlier in the day after being spotted on what was an apparent date night with The Daily Show host, who was most recently linked to Minka Kelly. The evening definitely went beyond a friend zone vibe as the pair were seen full-on kissing after an evening stroll which followed dinner at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s in the Ukrainian Village. Dua and Trevor, 38, appeared to be attempting to blend in with the crowed as they dressed casually for the dinner date: she opted for a classic black leather jacket over a t-shirt, along with snakeskin pumps. Meanwhile, Trevor went with black jeans and a black t-shirt, along with a pop of color with a neutral-toned green jacket.

Dua and Trevor “were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant” per the Daily Mail‘s eye witness, but “sat close together throughout the meal.” Evidently, the date went more than well as the fun continued with the walk and impromptu make out session. “They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs,” they also told the outlet.

It’s unclear how the two met or struck up a closer relationship, but Trevor did host the GRAMMY Awards in Feb. 2022 which Dua attended. The singer memorably appeared on stage alongside her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion and designer Donatella Versace. It’s entirely possible they crossed paths at the event, or at another similar gathering in recent months. Dua is currently on a week-long break from her Future Nostalgia World Tour, and seems to be spending most of that time in NYC.

Notably, Dua was last publicly dating Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s youngest sibling Anwar Hadid. Dua, who is almost five years older than Anwar, now 23, were first linked in 2019 but split in Dec. 2021. Trevor and Minka, 42, went their separate ways earlier this spring after giving the relationship a second shot, which included a trip to see his family in South Africa.