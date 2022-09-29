Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spark Romance Speculation After Kissing In NYC: Photos

New couple alert! Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were caught getting up close and personal during a New York City date night on Sept. 28. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 27-year-old pop superstar and The Daily Show host, 38, were seen locking lips on the sidewalk and enjoying an evening stroll. They were also pictured inside a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s, which had vibrant decor.

Rather than matching the theme of the restaurant, both Dua and Noah opted for lowkey looks. The “Pretty Please” singer looked as naturally beautiful as ever in a pair of dark wash mom jeans that she held up with a skinny black belt. She wore a black leather jacket over a plain black tee and paired the look with snakeskin print pumps and a handbag. The South African comedian, for his part, donned black jeans, a black tee, and a green jacket to keep warm.

A person who witnessed the couple on their date told DailyMail.com they “were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant” but “sat close together throughout the meal”. They added, “They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

This is the first time the pair have been linked romantically or seen hanging out, so it’s likely the romance is fresh. Dua has been in New York City all week and as she takes a break from her Future Nostalgia World Tour and was spotted on several occasions. She was also photographed earlier in the day on Wednesday rocking the same outfit mentioned above without Noah.

Dua was last in a relationship with Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid. They split in Dec. 2021 after about two years of dating — a breakup Anwar’s supermodel sisters called “sad”. They reportedly went their separate ways due to their conflicting schedules, as celebrities so often do.

Meanwhile, Trevor and his ex-girlfriend Minka Kelly broke up in the spring of this year. They had been together for just under two years and split up for a few months during the spring of 2021 before giving their relationship a second try.