Fashion

Dua Lipa Rocks Corset Top & Majorly Low-Rise Pants While Out In NYC

Lifestyle Director

Dua Lipa looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on March 4 wearing a plunging black corset top with low-rise pants & sky-high platform shoes.

Dua Lipa was out in New York City on March 4 when she looked fabulous in a head-to-toe black outfit. The 26-year-old singer showed off her tiny waist in a plunging corset top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the long-sleeve top with low-rise trousers and cool chunky platforms.

Dua Lipa looked fabulous was out in NYC on March 4 rocking a plunging, long-sleeve black corset top with low-rise trousers, chunky leather platforms loafers & a green patterned slouchy hat.

Dua tucked her tight top into a pair of baggy black trousers that had a folded down waistline, revealing some skin. She styled her look with a black leather purse and a green hat that was slouchy at the top and featured a black brim in the front.

Dua has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just yesterday she rocked a full Diesel ensemble that was taken straight from the Fall 2022 runway. She threw on a tiny bustier denim bralette that put her toned abs on full display and styled the shirt with matching, high-waisted baggy printed jeans. She accessorized her look with a crystal belt, denim boots, and a denim shoulder bag.

Later that night, Dua looked incredible when she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She rocked a tiny green and yellow Area Spring 2022 tartan top in the shape of a heart with crystal straps. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted mini skirt that was lined with bright green feathers.

The best part of her look though was definitely her over-the-knee black Area Spring 2022 Couture Boots that were massive and covered in fur. Dua topped her look off with tons of dazzling diamond Bvlgari jewels.