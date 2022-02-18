Dua Lipa Does A Headstand As She Shows Off Impressive Yoga Skills In Crop Top & Leggings

Dua Lipa’s got skills! The superstar singer pulled off fantastic yoga moves in a new video she posted to Instagram.

Dua Lipa, 25, is “finally getting stronger again” thanks to yoga. The Grammy-winning singer shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 18 of herself doing a headstand on a black workout map. Dua was incredibly flexible during the yoga session. The star pressed both hands on her head, as she lifted her feet straight in the air, and then lowered them and stretched them out horizontally.

Dua did the yoga routine with fitness trainer Annie Moves, who could be heard cheering the singer on and giving her instructions. Some light music could also be heard playing during the process. “This morning with @annie.moves,” Dua wrote alongside her first workout video. In the second, which featured the British superstar perfectly landing her feet on the ground, she wrote, “finally getting stronger again thanks to @annie.moves.”

It’s no surprise that Dua does yoga. After all, the “Physical” songstress has an incredibly fit body. She put her physique on display during her recent vacation to Miami, where she was pictured in a bright orange checkered bikini on the beach. Dua’s rock hard abs were fully evident in the photos, and it’s apparently all thanks to yoga!

Dua appears to be putting herself first in the wake of her split from Anwar Hadid. She was dating the 22-year-old brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid for two years until their split in late 2021. However, the breakup may not be the final straw for Dua and Anwar, as they’re reportedly said to be “taking a break” to “figure things out.”

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are rooting for the pair to reconcile. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the source told us, adding, “Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time.”