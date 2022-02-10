Fashion

Dua Lipa Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Orange Crochet Bikini On The Beach – Photos

dua lipa
MEGA
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - English singer Dua Lipa is spotted showing off her stunning bikini body in pink bikini while enjoying summer holiday with boyfriend Paul Klein in Capri. Dua and her boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off of each other while the pair enjoyed their day of swimming and soaking up the sun. Pictured: Dua Lipa and Paul Klein BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears a tiny blue bikini as she shows plenty of PDA with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Miami. 04 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa; Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA577785_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Dua Lipa showed off her fabulous figure when she lounged on the beach in a crochet orange bikini with a sheer yellow sarong.

Dua Lipa, 26, has been vacationing in Miami and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer’s latest look was a bright orange checkered bikini that put her rockhard abs on display. She styled her two-piece with a yellow mesh side-tie sarong and a pair of sunnies.

dua lipa
Dua Lipa showed off her toned abs in this tiny orange checkered bikini while on the beach in Miami. (MEGA)

Dua sunbathed on the beach wearing a super tiny triangle bikini that was a light orange with bright orange checks. She styled the cleavage-baring top with matching side-tie bottoms.

dua lipa
Dua styled her sexy bikini with a gold body chain, platform flip flops, sunglasses & a bright yellow mesh sarong with cutouts on the side. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

She accessorized her vacation look with a gold body chain around her tiny waist, black rectangle sunglasses, massive gold hoop earring, black platform flip flops, and a super short mesh sarong that was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs.

Dua has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis in Miami and aside from this one, she looked fabulous the other day in a Heavy Manners Miss December Triangle Front Tie Top with super high-rise matching Heavy Manners Miss December High Cut Full Bottoms. She had her hair pulled back into braided pigtails and added cool sunglasses and a choker necklace.

Another one of our favorite swimsuits from her was her Hunza G Gloria Bandeau Bikini. The pink strapless set featured a bandeau top with a tortoise ring in the center paired with matching scrunched bottoms.

At night, Dua slipped into something a bit fancier when she wore a neon green metallic Coperni Spring 2022 Green T-Shirt that was skintight and had a turtlenck. She tucked the top into a high-waisted, tight black Coperni Spring 2022 Printed Mini Skirt that was covered in dazzling crystals.