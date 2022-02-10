Dua Lipa Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Orange Crochet Bikini On The Beach – Photos

Dua Lipa showed off her fabulous figure when she lounged on the beach in a crochet orange bikini with a sheer yellow sarong.

Dua Lipa, 26, has been vacationing in Miami and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer’s latest look was a bright orange checkered bikini that put her rockhard abs on display. She styled her two-piece with a yellow mesh side-tie sarong and a pair of sunnies.

Dua sunbathed on the beach wearing a super tiny triangle bikini that was a light orange with bright orange checks. She styled the cleavage-baring top with matching side-tie bottoms.

She accessorized her vacation look with a gold body chain around her tiny waist, black rectangle sunglasses, massive gold hoop earring, black platform flip flops, and a super short mesh sarong that was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs.

Dua has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis in Miami and aside from this one, she looked fabulous the other day in a Heavy Manners Miss December Triangle Front Tie Top with super high-rise matching Heavy Manners Miss December High Cut Full Bottoms. She had her hair pulled back into braided pigtails and added cool sunglasses and a choker necklace.

Another one of our favorite swimsuits from her was her Hunza G Gloria Bandeau Bikini. The pink strapless set featured a bandeau top with a tortoise ring in the center paired with matching scrunched bottoms.

At night, Dua slipped into something a bit fancier when she wore a neon green metallic Coperni Spring 2022 Green T-Shirt that was skintight and had a turtlenck. She tucked the top into a high-waisted, tight black Coperni Spring 2022 Printed Mini Skirt that was covered in dazzling crystals.