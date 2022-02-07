Dua Lipa Rocks A Strapless Pink Bikini While Sunbathing In Miami — Photos

Endless summer! The ‘Levitating’ songstress found a fun way to warm up her winter with a beach day in Miami ahead of her world tour.

Ready to hit the road? Dua Lipa, 26, is set to kick off her world tour on Feb. 9th, so the “New Rules” pop star made sure to squeeze in some last-minute down-time with a sunny day in Miami Beach, Florida on Feb. 6, 2022. The British beauty looked simply radiant as she laid out to tan donning a chic and sexy pink swimsuit.

Going for flirty and fun, Dua flaunted her flat abs and long legs in a textured, pink bandeau and low-slung bikini bottoms which let her get a head-to-toe bronze. Though the effortlessly stunning star was makeup-free, she was still glowing as ever while tucking her brunette locks behind her ears nearly to reveal ornate gold earrings.

Dua, who broke up with Anwar Hadid in late Dec. 2021 after two years together, was in fine company for her beach session. First, she caught up with a male friend who she laughed and played around with while blocking out the sun’s rays with her arm. After Dua’s pal wandered off, she settled down with her boot and a cool coconut. Dua was reading Khaled Hosseini’s 2007 novel A Thousand Splendid Suns, about two women whose lives before intertwined by fate in modern Afghanistan.

It was some well-deserved downtime for Dua, who will be embarking on her Future Nostalgia Tour come Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Miami. The tour, which will last until July, was initially pegged to the album’s 2020 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans. Dua teased what fans can expect during a stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 3, revealing the tour was “massively different” than their initial vision for the 2020 tour. “This time I’ve done a lot of audience research and I feel like I know what songs people like…it’s the very best of,” she explained.