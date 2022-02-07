See Pics

Dua Lipa Rocks A Strapless Pink Bikini While Sunbathing In Miami — Photos

*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - English singer Dua Lipa is spotted showing off her stunning bikini body in pink bikini while enjoying summer holiday with boyfriend Paul Klein in Capri. Dua and her boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off of each other while the pair enjoyed their day of swimming and soaking up the sun. Pictured: Dua Lipa and Paul Klein BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears a tiny blue bikini as she shows plenty of PDA with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Miami. 04 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa; Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA577785_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami Beach, FL - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid continue their vacation together in Miami. The duo are seen poolside with friends as Dua shows off her tanned body in a tiny black polka dotted bikini. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Editor

Endless summer! The ‘Levitating’ songstress found a fun way to warm up her winter with a beach day in Miami ahead of her world tour.

Ready to hit the road? Dua Lipa, 26, is set to kick off her world tour on Feb. 9th, so the “New Rules” pop star made sure to squeeze in some last-minute down-time with a sunny day in Miami Beach, Florida on Feb. 6, 2022. The British beauty looked simply radiant as she laid out to tan donning a chic and sexy pink swimsuit.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa glows in a retro pink bandeau bikini while beaching in Miami, Florida on Feb. 6. (Backgrid/MEGA)

Going for flirty and fun, Dua flaunted her flat abs and long legs in a textured, pink bandeau and low-slung bikini bottoms which let her get a head-to-toe bronze. Though the effortlessly stunning star was makeup-free, she was still glowing as ever while tucking her brunette locks behind her ears nearly to reveal ornate gold earrings.

Dua, who broke up with Anwar Hadid in late Dec. 2021 after two years together, was in fine company for her beach session. First, she caught up with a male friend who she laughed and played around with while blocking out the sun’s rays with her arm. After Dua’s pal wandered off, she settled down with her boot and a cool coconut. Dua was reading Khaled Hosseini’s 2007 novel A Thousand Splendid Suns, about two women whose lives before intertwined by fate in modern Afghanistan.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Dua Lipa
Dua was squeezing in some final relaxation before embarking on a world tour on Feb. 9. (Backgrid/MEGA)

It was some well-deserved downtime for Dua, who will be embarking on her Future Nostalgia Tour come Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Miami. The tour, which will last until July, was initially pegged to the album’s 2020 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans. Dua teased what fans can expect during a stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 3, revealing the tour was “massively different” than their initial vision for the 2020 tour. “This time I’ve done a lot of audience research and I feel like I know what songs people like…it’s the very best of,” she explained.