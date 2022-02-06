Dua Lipa Wears Sheer Dress As She Lounges At Beach 6 Weeks After Anwar Hadid Split – Photos

Dua Lipa flaunted her revenge body in a flirty ensemble for a fun-filled day at the beach, just weeks after breaking it off with Anwar Hadid.

It appears Dua Lipa is living her best single life! The 26-year-old “Break My Heart” hitmaker was spotted enjoying some rest and relaxation in Miami on Saturday (Jan. 5). While chilling on the gorgeous beach with some of her friends, Dua looked like she didn’t have a care in the world, even though the sun-soaked holiday comes only 6 weeks after she and on-again/off-again boyfriend Anwar Hadid called it off, apparently for good this time.

The British beauty looked every inch the pop star princess as she flaunted her revenge body in a barely-there ensemble. The sheer, beach-ready light blue dress featured cut outs, which showcased her toned tummy. She threw her trademark raven tresses up in a messy bun, while going virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Dua topped off the casual style with a set of designer sunglasses and

Dua’s darling beach day comes only two weeks after her ex Anwar was spotted on a date with a mystery brunette. The 22-year-old model enjoyed a night out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with his female companion. Anwar rocked a casual attire with an Iron Maiden tee, ripped denim jeans and black sneakers, while his date left little to the imagination in her tiny denim shorts and a leather top that was tied up in the front.

The date follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.” Perhaps the young lovers will find their way back to each other! Keep your fingers crossed, fans!