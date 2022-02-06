See Pics

Dua Lipa Wears Sheer Dress As She Lounges At Beach 6 Weeks After Anwar Hadid Split – Photos

Dua Lipa
Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - English singer Dua Lipa is spotted showing off her stunning bikini body in pink bikini while enjoying summer holiday with boyfriend Paul Klein in Capri. Dua and her boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off of each other while the pair enjoyed their day of swimming and soaking up the sun. Pictured: Dua Lipa and Paul Klein BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears a tiny blue bikini as she shows plenty of PDA with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Miami. 04 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa; Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA577785_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami Beach, FL - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid continue their vacation together in Miami. The duo are seen poolside with friends as Dua shows off her tanned body in a tiny black polka dotted bikini. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a yellow bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean with her sister in Miami, then greets her boyfriend on the sand. 31 Dec 2018 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA330716_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Dua Lipa flaunted her revenge body in a flirty ensemble for a fun-filled day at the beach, just weeks after breaking it off with Anwar Hadid.

It appears Dua Lipa is living her best single life! The 26-year-old “Break My Heart” hitmaker was spotted enjoying some rest and relaxation in Miami on Saturday (Jan. 5). While chilling on the gorgeous beach with some of her friends, Dua looked like she didn’t have a care in the world, even though the sun-soaked holiday comes only 6 weeks after she and on-again/off-again boyfriend Anwar Hadid called it off, apparently for good this time.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa enjoyed a beach day in Miami on Feb. 5, 2022. (Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews.com)

The British beauty looked every inch the pop star princess as she flaunted her revenge body in a barely-there ensemble. The sheer, beach-ready light blue dress featured cut outs, which showcased her toned tummy. She threw her trademark raven tresses up in a messy bun, while going virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Dua topped off the casual style with a set of designer sunglasses and

Dua’s darling beach day comes only two weeks after her ex Anwar was spotted on a date with a mystery brunette. The 22-year-old model enjoyed a night out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with his female companion. Anwar rocked a casual attire with an Iron Maiden tee, ripped denim jeans and black sneakers, while his date left little to the imagination in her tiny denim shorts and a leather top that was tied up in the front.

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa's Hottest Looks Of All Time -- PICS

Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021 Wearing Atelier Versace
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Gigi Hadid and singer Dua Lipa are spotted grabbing dinner at Ristorante La Briciola after the Versace Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TABLOIT.IT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Aichi-Prefecture, Japan. (Photo by AFLO) Pictured: Dua Lipa,MAMAMOO Ref: SPL5133581 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Canada Rights, Ireland Rights, Germany Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa rocked a sheer dress with a cut out for her fun-filled day at the beach. (Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews.com)

The date follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.” Perhaps the young lovers will find their way back to each other! Keep your fingers crossed, fans!

 