Dua Lipa Steps Out In NYC Wearing A Denim Leather Bustier Paired With Matching Jeans

Dua Lipa stunned in a denim-on-denim look recently as she stepped out in the Big Apple, putting her toned abs on display in the process.

Hot denim in the city! While on her way to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, pop star Dua Lipa, 26, put her fit abs on display, rocking a cropped denim leather bustier paired with patterned denim pants that connected into pointed-toe heeled boots. The “Love Again” singer accessorized her look with a slim silver choker necklace, small silver earrings, stacked silver bracelets on her right wrist and one silver ring, also carrying a matching denim-patterned handbag. Dua pulled her dark black locks up in a slick bun to complete the look, with stylish fringed bangs sweeping her face.

The “Levitating” singer is always keen on showing off a killer look! Earlier in February, she vacationing Miami and looked nothing short of perfect, sporting a bright orange checkered bikini that put her rock hard abs on display. She also styled her two-piece with a yellow mesh side-tie sarong and a sporty pair of sunnies.

Dua sunbathed on the beach wearing the super tiny triangle bikini that featured a design of yellow-orange and bright orange checks. She styled the cleavage-baring top with matching side-tie bottoms. In addition, she accessorized her vacation look with a gold body chain around her tiny waist, massive gold hoop earrings, and black platform flip flops.

Dua has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis in Miami lately, and aside from this one, she looked fabulous a few days before in a Heavy Manners Miss December Triangle Front Tie Top with super high-rise matching Heavy Manners Miss December High Cut Full Bottoms. She had her hair pulled back into braided pigtails and added cool sunglasses and a choker necklace.

The getaways were some well-deserved downtime for Dua, who began embarking on her Future Nostalgia Tour on Feb. 9 in Miami. The tour, which will last until July, was initially pegged to the album’s 2020 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans. Dua teased what fans can expect during a stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 3, revealing the tour was “massively different” than their initial vision for the 2020 tour. “This time I’ve done a lot of audience research and I feel like I know what songs people like…it’s the very best of,” she explained.