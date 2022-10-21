Dua Lipa Gushes Over ‘Very Special’ Trevor Noah After Kissing Photo & Dating Speculation

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah aren’t hiding their regard for each other! The stunning singer, 27, gushed over her “amazing” pal and his many “dimensions” during the latest episode of her iHeartPodcast At Your Service. Dua introduced the outgoing Daily Show host, 38, as a “very special guest” — and the words resonated, given their steamy New York City kiss back in September! Dua also revealed that she had read Trevor’s memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and she was impressed. “I found it to be totally moving and occasionally quite funny,” she said during the Friday, October 21 episode, which was actually taped amidst explosive dating rumors between the duo last month. “It was also the reason I wanted to speak to him for this week’s episode.”

The “New Rules” songstress adorably revealed that she watches Trevor’s monologues on TikTok, but admitted that they’d only met in passing prior to the interview. “One of the greatest gifts and curses of being successful in the entertainment industry is that you get to meet some of the most interesting people in the world, but then if you’re successful enough, you never get to see each other,” Trevor responded. “So it’s nice to see you like this, I guess, for a change.” Dua agreed that it was “nice” to “really get to know each other.” “You are obviously very funny,” she gushed, adding, “but your humor is very analytical, and I think that’s also a big reason why people gravitate to you.”

Noah’s comments matched Dua’s, and the chemistry definitely seems to be there. “I even said to my friend one day, I said, ‘Every time I see Dua Lipa, it’s at an award show,'” he said, per Page Six. “So now that means if I see her, my life is going well. So now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well. You’ve always been really wonderful and gracious. You’ve always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody’s in. So thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you.”

A source told us earlier this month that the heat generated in their affectionate interview isn’t imagined. After the potential couple were seen locked in an embrace at the end of September, the singer told friends she thinks Trevor is “sweet.” “Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other.”