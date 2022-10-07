Dua Lipa Breaks Silence on Trevor Noah Dating Rumors On New Podcast: I’m ‘Quite Selfish’

A week after Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa sparked relationship rumors by making out in New York City, the 'Levitating' singer spoke about her status for the first time since the PDA.

October 7, 2022 12:14PM EDT
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Before Dua Lipa fans start coming up with cute couples names for her and Trevor Noah, she clarified her relationship status on the Oct. 7 episode of her iHeartPodcast show, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. The episode, which aired a week after Dua, 27, and Trevor, 38, were photographed making out in New York City, saw the “New Rules” singer speak about relationships with Charli XCX – specifically, how Dua isn’t in one. “This is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” essentially confirming that she and Trevor are not exclusive. “It’s been really great to just be alone and like, only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish,” said Dua, around the 12:30 mark.

Dua said she’s “never really had the opportunity” to put herself first, which has been a change of pace for her. “But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” she said. “I think it is the Leo thing, without getting to Astro about it. It makes a big difference.”

Trevor and Dua had a good date night on Sept. 28. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Dua and the exiting Daily Show host locked lips while on a New York City sidewalk. Photographers also caught them inside a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lilly’s. The two dressed low-key for the outing, with Trevor sporting a pea-green coat and Dua opting for oversized jeans and a black jacket.

While Dua and Trevor aren’t dating at the moment, this doesn’t mean that a relationship is completely off the table. She’s “enjoying spending time with him,” a Lipa source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She told her friends that she had “an amazing time” hanging out with Trevor and that she “definitely sees potential” with him since they “have great chemistry with each other.”

Dua and Trevor (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

“They are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point,” the source told HollywoodLife. “[Dua] appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship.”

The PDA comes roughly ten months after Dua and Anwar Hadid called it quits after two years together. The couple called it quits in December 2021. Trevor was last romantically linked to Minka Kelly. The couple split in May 2021 after ten months of dating. Trevor has been casually dating in New York for a couple of weeks now,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. “He’s been vague about the dynamics of the split with Minka, but he’s single.”

