Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’

Dua Lipa rocked her best Y2K inspired style with baggy jeans and a 'Smurfs' t-shirt after kissing Trevor Noah in NYC!

October 2, 2022 1:29PM EDT
Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.

Dua made headlines earlier this week after her date with Trevor at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s on Sept. 28. The two dined at an intimate table away from other guests for the casual meal before strolling around the Ukrainian Village as the evening came to an end. The date appeared to go well, as he was photographed kissing her on the street at the end of the evening — immediately sparking romance rumors! Shortly after, a source told HollywoodLife that the “Levitating” singer sees potential with Trevor, 38.

“Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet. She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other,” the insider spilled to HL. “They are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point…She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship,” they also said. Notably, both have been single for a while: Dua ended her relationship with Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 23, in Dec. 2021, and Trevor appeared to break up for good with on-again, off-again girlfriend Minka Kelly, 42, this Spring.

Currently, Dua is on a break from her Future Nostalgia World Tour for four weeks, and appears to be spending the majority of that time so far in the Big Apple. Just a day after her date with Trevor, she stunned on the red carpet for George Clooney and wife Amal‘s Clooney Foundation for Justice 2022 Albie Awards on Sept. 29.

The evening was also a headline making one for Trevor, who separately announced he would be departing The Daily Show after seven seasons. His replacement, last date and future plans for the show have yet to be determined.

