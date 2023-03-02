Dua Lipa & New BF Romain Gavras Hold Hands While Leaving Paris Fashion Week Event

Image Credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Dua Lipa is ready to love again. The “Hallucinate” songstress, 27, looked simply smitten as she and new beau Romain Gavras left Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show on Feb. 28. Dua offered up a wry smile as she lead her new love out of the show by the hand.

Both oozed style during their exit. Dua embraced the brand’s sultry and chic vibes in a black halter dress with a leather trenchcoat, smoky eyes, slicked-back hair, and statement earrings. Following suit, Romain put on a black peacoat and smoked a cigarette as they made their way out.

Things have been brewing between the duo for a minute. The couple was first seen leaving a Netflix BAFTA afterparty in early Feb. At the time, insiders with The Sun revealed they’ve been “quietly getting to know each other for months.”

“They have been enjoying spending time together,” the sources went on. “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Romain is far from an outsider when it comes to entertainment. He directed the music videos for Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild” and M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls”, with both pieces earning him Grammy nominations for Best Short Form Music Video. Romain has also dabbled in film. His big screen projects include 2022’s Athena (2022) and The World Is Yours (2018.) As for his personal life: Dua’s new boo was previously linked to Rita Ora.

Months before linking up with the French filmmaker, Dua was spotted smooching Trevor Noah. But not long after the singer and comic’s Sep. outing, she decided to clear up the confusion about her dating status.

Back in October, she told listeners of her iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

Dua’s last long-term relationship was with Anwar Hadid, Bella and Gigi Hadid’s little brother. They started dating in 2019 but their romance ran its course by 2021.