Dua Lipa Reportedly Dating Rita Ora’s Ex Roman Gavras 4 Months After Kissing Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa was linked with a new suitor once again, which is par for the course when you are one of today’s biggest pop stars. After rumors of the “Levitating” singer sparking up a romance with Jack Harlow, and a brief stint of kissing Trevor Noah, Dua has now settled on filmmaker Romain Gavras, according to The Sun. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months,” a source for the outlet said in a Feb. 25 report, before adding, “They have been enjoying spending time together.”

The insider added that Romain, who dated Dua’s fellow Brit pop princess, Rita Ora, for six months in 2020, has “lots in common” with Dua and has already met “close circle.” Apparently, Romain’s career and his experience in dating Dua’s fellow Brit pop princess was a plus. “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry,” the source continued. “She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.” Roman and Dua can be seen here leaving an event together last week.

The news comes shortly after romance rumors began swirling around Dua and Jack. According to a source for Page Six, the pair had been in “constant communication” since meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in December. The insider added that Jack “very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” As fans know, this comes as no surprise, with Jack previously recording a song called “Dua Lipa” on his album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

That possible love match came after Dua rang the alarm when she was spotted passionately making out with Trevor, the former Daily Show host, in late September of 2022. “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY said around that time.

However, it appeared they were just friendly at that point. “They are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point,” our source noted. “She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship.” A few weeks later, it appeared the relationship had fizzled out.