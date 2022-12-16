Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Spend ‘Hours Talking’ & Pals Think They’re A Good ‘Match’ (Exclusive)

“One Kiss” songstress Dua Lipa, 27, is reportedly dating “First Class” rapper Jack Harlow, 24. And now, a source close to Jack told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two are a good fit. “He’s dated famous people before, including Addison Rae, but never someone who has connected with in this way,” the insider shared. “They are both incredibly passionate about their music and can spend hours talking about music. His friends think she’s a great match for him.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both but did not immediately receive a response.

Despite the sparks flying, a source close to Dua told us that the two musicians are still testing the waters. “Dua and Jack have hung out and there’s definitely a spark, but it’s premature to say they’re a couple or anything like that,” the secondary insider dished. “They’re both very busy, but he’s been pursuing her and she’s giving him a shot. They’re talking and she’s excited to see where things go.”

While Dua recently had a brief romantic moment with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, a third source close to the 27-year-old told HL that she’s quite fond of Jack. “She thinks he’s really funny and he makes her laugh which is a very attractive quality,” they said. “She’s having fun with him and he makes her happy.”

Jack and Dua’s reported romance doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as the 24-year-old even named on of his songs after her. On his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, the handsome hitmaker raps about wanting to “do more” with Dua than simply doing a “feature.” In Nov., the adorable pair met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, per Page Six, and were soon smitten with one another. The outlet’s source claimed that, “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” Their source also claimed that they are in “constant communication,” with each other.

Cupid’s arrow hitting the stars also comes nearly two months after the brunette beauty gushed over Trevor during her At Your Service podcast. When the 38-year-old appeared on her podcast, Dua introduced him as a “very special guest,” and also shared how much she loved his memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

The comedian also gushed about Dua and expressed how happy he was to sit down with her. “One of the greatest gifts and curses of being successful in the entertainment industry is that you get to meet some of the most interesting people in the world, but then if you’re successful enough, you never get to see each other,” Trevor said. “So it’s nice to see you like this, I guess, for a change.” Dua then confirmed that she is, in fact, single. “This is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she revealed. “It’s been really great to just be alone and like, only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”