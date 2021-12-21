Dua Lipa Dances In A Black Bikini As She Says ‘Goodbye’ To 2021 With Throwback Videos

Dua Lipa stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The ‘Levitating’ singer sent hearts racing while posing in a bikini.

Dua Lipa left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 26-year-old took to social media on December 21 and shared series of smoldering videos as the British beauty had fun in a few different bikini while posing with a group of girlfriends over the summer. “Summer footage, goodbye 2021,” she captioned the post alongside a few colorful sun emojis.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, shared several fun videos as she posed poolside with friends and family including sister, Rina Lipa. Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Dua’s comments section to gush over the “Don’t Start Now” hit-maker.

The songstress’ sister commented, “I love uuuuu.” Cypress Hill dropped by to leave a few fire emojis as fans flocked over the brunette beauty. “Stunning as always!” one wrote while another added, “Simply perfection.”

Dua is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram the day before on Dec. 20 and showed off her long legs while putting her toned abs on display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots. The toned star crossed her legs while playfully showing off for the camera. She posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.”

Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.