Dua Lipa Slays In Sheer Outfit With Lacy Black Lingerie Underneath — Photo

Dua Lipa showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a completely sheer outfit with sexy black lace lingerie underneath.

Dua Lipa, 26, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and she looked fabulous when she rocked a sheer ensemble. Dua put her toned figure on full display when she rocked a long-sleeve sheer blue Jean Paul Gaultier Tennis Suit Top with a matching pair of Jean Paul Gaultier Tennis Suit Pants.

Underneath the transparent outfit, Dua rocked a pair of high-waisted black thong underwear that showed off her behind in the back of the pants. Meanwhile, under her top, she rocked a tiny black lace triangle bralette. Dua accessorized her look with a Forbitches Company 7.5 Butterfly Molded Bag, a pair of Mayol in Your Eyes Hoop Earrings, and chunky black Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers.

Dua posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “keep it movinnnnn.” In the photos, Dua was pictured dancing around in the middle of the street while wearing her sexy ensemble.

Dua has been on a roll with her outfits lately and that same day she showed off her toned legs when she rocked a tiny halterneck blue crop top that was more of a bra than a top. She styled the shirt with matching high-waisted short-shorts and threw an oversized black blazer on top. Chunky gray Prada Cloudbust Sneakers and a hot pink purse completed her look.

One of our favorite outfits from Dua recently was definitely her black, oversized Miu Miu Quilted Nylon Jacket which she wore as a dress. She wore just a pair of sheer black tights underneath and tied her look together with a pair of Miu Miu Chain-Detail Lace-Up Boots.