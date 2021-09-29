See Pics

Dua Lipa Wears Colorful Butterfly Crop Top On Italian Vacation — Photos

dua
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021 Wearing Atelier Versace
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Gigi Hadid and singer Dua Lipa are spotted grabbing dinner at Ristorante La Briciola after the Versace Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TABLOIT.IT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Aichi-Prefecture, Japan. (Photo by AFLO) Pictured: Dua Lipa,MAMAMOO Ref: SPL5133581 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Canada Rights, Ireland Rights, Germany Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Dua Lipa has stunned in a series of gorgeous summer ‘fits, including a multicolored crop top in the shape of a butterfly.

Dua Lipa, 26, is having the time of her life in Italy! The weather may be getting cooler, but the “Love Again” hitmaker is enjoying the final days of summer in Europe. “ALLORAAAA,” she captioned her September 28 photo dump, which featured a slideshow of snaps. In the first pics, she donned an asymmetrical butterfly crop top, which she paired with dark grey jeans and a choker necklace.

“The thing I miss about Italy the most is just getting to yell things like “ALLORA” at any time and for no reason,” Gigi Hadid commented on the post. As fans would know, Dua is dating her younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 22. Some of the other pics showed her wearing the likes of a sheer mini dress, and a matching printed two-piece.

She also included a snap of two tea cups, adorned with a butterfly pattern. She’s certainly on theme! The post comes a few weeks after she joined Elton John, 74, for a “perfect night.” The Grammy winners wrapped their arms around each other in a September 11 Instagram post, which showed Dua rocking a tiny black crop top underneath a long-sleeved, sheer top. She also donned a pair of high waisted black pants and pointy toe heels, as she slicked her raven tresses back into a high ponytail.

dua
Dua Lipa. Image: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa -- Photos Of The Singer

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's Friday and songstress Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are getting a headstart to the weekend jetski fun in Miami with friends. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Dua Lipa shows off her curves in a leopard print bikini during Miami vacation. Dua Lipa was joined by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and pals while relaxing at her luxury Miami Beach Villa. Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137684 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Meanwhile, the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker looked colorful in a pastel green suit adorned with floral embroidery. He also rocked a patterned orange button-down with black and white shoes, and orange-tinted glasses. “a perfect night,” the “Love Again” singer captioned her IG post, adding a balloon emoji. Elton jumped into the comments section, writing, “The perfect guest.”

Dua also recently, and rather unexpectedly, opened Versace’s Milan show, marking the first time the pop star has appeared in a Versace show. The “Levitating” singer looked wildly different with bright red hai and donned a Barbie pink sequin ensemble. Donatella Versace recently reflected on her first time meeting Dua.

“I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special,” she said in a statement back in June. “Since then I’ve watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection.”