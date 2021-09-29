Dua Lipa Wears Colorful Butterfly Crop Top On Italian Vacation — Photos

Dua Lipa has stunned in a series of gorgeous summer ‘fits, including a multicolored crop top in the shape of a butterfly.

Dua Lipa, 26, is having the time of her life in Italy! The weather may be getting cooler, but the “Love Again” hitmaker is enjoying the final days of summer in Europe. “ALLORAAAA,” she captioned her September 28 photo dump, which featured a slideshow of snaps. In the first pics, she donned an asymmetrical butterfly crop top, which she paired with dark grey jeans and a choker necklace.

“The thing I miss about Italy the most is just getting to yell things like “ALLORA” at any time and for no reason,” Gigi Hadid commented on the post. As fans would know, Dua is dating her younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 22. Some of the other pics showed her wearing the likes of a sheer mini dress, and a matching printed two-piece.

She also included a snap of two tea cups, adorned with a butterfly pattern. She’s certainly on theme! The post comes a few weeks after she joined Elton John, 74, for a “perfect night.” The Grammy winners wrapped their arms around each other in a September 11 Instagram post, which showed Dua rocking a tiny black crop top underneath a long-sleeved, sheer top. She also donned a pair of high waisted black pants and pointy toe heels, as she slicked her raven tresses back into a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker looked colorful in a pastel green suit adorned with floral embroidery. He also rocked a patterned orange button-down with black and white shoes, and orange-tinted glasses. “a perfect night,” the “Love Again” singer captioned her IG post, adding a balloon emoji. Elton jumped into the comments section, writing, “The perfect guest.”

Dua also recently, and rather unexpectedly, opened Versace’s Milan show, marking the first time the pop star has appeared in a Versace show. The “Levitating” singer looked wildly different with bright red hai and donned a Barbie pink sequin ensemble. Donatella Versace recently reflected on her first time meeting Dua.

“I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special,” she said in a statement back in June. “Since then I’ve watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection.”