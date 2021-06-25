Dua Lipa Is Unrecognizable With Long Red Hair For Fierce Versace Campaign – Photo

Dua Lipa looks completely unrecognizable in a new Versace campaign as she debuted brand new long red hair!

When it comes to Dua Lipa, 25, she is constantly surprising us and that’s exactly what she did for the new Versace Fall-Winter 2021 campaign. The singer usually has short black hair but in the new photo, she rocked brand new long, bright red hair done by hairstylist, Paul Hanlon. Her hair was down and straight with front bangs while she rocked a black leather hat on top. As for her outfit, she looked amazing when she rocked a tight short-sleeve red and blue La Greca patterned mini dress with opaque black tights, a thick black belt around her tiny waist, and a matching tote bag.

This isn’t the first time Dua dyed her hair red, in fact, she went strawberry blonde back in 2019 and dyed neon red streaks into her black hair back in 2020. What we love about Dua is that she’s always willing to switch around her looks and be playful. One thing’s for sure, no matter what hair color or style she goes for, she always manages to look stunning.

Not only does Dua look fabulous in the new campaign, but she also gushed about the collaboration saying, “I’m so thrilled to be working with the iconic house of Versace. Getting to work so closely with Donatella and bonding over our shared love of fashion has been surreal. Her partnership throughout this process has been an unforgettable experience. The images we’ve created together are even better than I could have imagined, we’re so excited to share them with you all!”

Meanwhile, Donatella Versace was just as excited about the partnership, saying, “I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice, I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I’ve watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection.”