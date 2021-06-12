See Pics

Dua Lipa Is Red Hot In A Leather Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With BF Anwar Hadid On Romantic Date

BACKGRID
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 2019 American Music Awards, AMAs, at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on 25 November 2019. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
New York, NY - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid kiss as they grab dinner al fresco. They were seen sharing a cigarette while waiting for their foodPictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid seen taking a stroll in NYC after an al fresco dinner together. Dua stops to sign for a few fans before the two go about their quiet evening together. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid step out for a dinner date at The Brothers Sushi in LA.Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Dua Lipa looked stylish and cool when she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid flashed smiles and held hands as they left a restaurant after a dinner date.

Dua Lipa, 25, showed off her rocker style when she enjoyed a dinner date with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, on the night of June 11. The singer wore a white tank top that had a cross on it along with a red leather mini skirt that included a buckle on the front when she and the hunk stopped at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. She also added black leather thigh-high boots and had a Burberry purse over her shoulder.

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid holding hands during a date in Santa Monica. (BACKGRID)

Anwar also looked fashionable in his own right while wearing a gray graphic T-shirt under a black sweater and loose jeans. He also wore black, red, and yellow sneakers as he and his lady love held hands outside the area of the dining location. They both flashed cameras to nearby cameras and looked relaxed as could be.

Before their latest date, Dua and Anwar, who began dating in 2019, were seen grabbing dinner with friends last week and they were also spotted getting coffee in the L.A. area, which can be seen below, on June 4. They looked just as comfortable as they did during their most recent dinner and she made sure to stay close to him as she put one hand on his shoulder for the stroll.

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid getting coffee on June 4. (MEGA)

Although Dua and Anwar tend to be pretty private about their romance, the doting girlfriend gushed over their relationship during an interview with Rolling Stone in Jan. “I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others,” she shared with the outlet while also revealing she loves to do fun things with him like learning how to make banana jerky.

The lovebirds were first spotted making out at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London in July 2019 and have seemed inseparable ever since. They made their first public appearance together at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week in Sept. of that year and on June 14, they’ll celebrate their two-year anniversary.