Dua Lipa Is Red Hot In A Leather Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With BF Anwar Hadid On Romantic Date

Dua Lipa looked stylish and cool when she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid flashed smiles and held hands as they left a restaurant after a dinner date.

Dua Lipa, 25, showed off her rocker style when she enjoyed a dinner date with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, on the night of June 11. The singer wore a white tank top that had a cross on it along with a red leather mini skirt that included a buckle on the front when she and the hunk stopped at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. She also added black leather thigh-high boots and had a Burberry purse over her shoulder.

Anwar also looked fashionable in his own right while wearing a gray graphic T-shirt under a black sweater and loose jeans. He also wore black, red, and yellow sneakers as he and his lady love held hands outside the area of the dining location. They both flashed cameras to nearby cameras and looked relaxed as could be.

Before their latest date, Dua and Anwar, who began dating in 2019, were seen grabbing dinner with friends last week and they were also spotted getting coffee in the L.A. area, which can be seen below, on June 4. They looked just as comfortable as they did during their most recent dinner and she made sure to stay close to him as she put one hand on his shoulder for the stroll.

Although Dua and Anwar tend to be pretty private about their romance, the doting girlfriend gushed over their relationship during an interview with Rolling Stone in Jan. “I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others,” she shared with the outlet while also revealing she loves to do fun things with him like learning how to make banana jerky.

The lovebirds were first spotted making out at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London in July 2019 and have seemed inseparable ever since. They made their first public appearance together at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week in Sept. of that year and on June 14, they’ll celebrate their two-year anniversary.