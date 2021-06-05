See Pics

Dua Lipa & BF Anwar Hadid Make Rare Appearance On Low Key Starbucks Run — See Pics

dua
MEGA
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 2019 American Music Awards, AMAs, at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on 25 November 2019. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
New York, NY - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid kiss as they grab dinner al fresco. They were seen sharing a cigarette while waiting for their foodPictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid seen taking a stroll in NYC after an al fresco dinner together. Dua stops to sign for a few fans before the two go about their quiet evening together. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid step out for a dinner date at The Brothers Sushi in LA.Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Dua Lipa rocked a printed tee and black leggings when she stepped out with Anwar Hadid for an iced coffee run in Los Angeles.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa made a rare public appearance when they stepped out together in Los Angeles on June 4. The British pop star wrapped her arm around the model, 21, as he carried a box full of iced drinks from Starbucks. The little brother of Gigi Hadid opted for a black tank top, which exposed his many tattoos, along with dark denim jeans and black boots. Meanwhile, Dua rocked an oversized blue graphic tee, black leggings, and colorful slippers.

dua lipa

She also stayed protected in a red face mask, as she accessorized with a black and white trucker hat. The notoriously private couple were last spotted together when they grabbed dinner out in Malibu back in March. At the time, the Grammy-winner, 25, shared a collage of photos from the 2021 Grammys and gushed over her beau, calling him “my angel boy”.

Of course, fans of the singer would know she most recently dropped the music video for her hit song “Love Again”. In the clip, Dua channeled a Wild Wild West vibe as she rode a mechanical bull and square-danced with her pals, while rocking a ‘fit with major yeehaw energy. She wore a zebra-printed bra, cutoff Daisy Duke shorts and a black leather vest, along with a cowgirl hat and boots. The clip showed her fellow cowboys riding invisible horses and trying to lasso a giant floating egg.

dua lipa

“Learnt the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid shoot but we did the damn thaaaang!!” the “Don’t Start Now” singer wrote on Instagram of the new video. “Love Again” comes from her Future Nostalgia album, which went on to win a Grammy Award earlier this year!

Dua’s star is truly on the rise, however she took to her Instagram Story earlier this week and opened up about being bullied. “It’s been four years since my debut album has been out, and I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons that I learnt, touring for like three years, getting bullied online which made me want to dance my a** off and just really get better, so thank you so much,” she told fans.